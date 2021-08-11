Here are the baseball schedule and the results of games as reported in the Brookville American and Jeffersonian Democrat in 1921. The final record reported was 62-30 with eight ties. All games are not listed:
May
19-Reynoldsville;2-5 L
20-at Reynoldsville;3-1 W
21-DuBois;4-2 W
23-Reynoldsville;7-2 W
24-Byrnedale;12-0 W
25-at Tarentum, Allegheny Steel;4-10 L
26-at Tarentum, Allegheny Steel;5-17 L
27-at ELCO;4-8 L
28-Williamsport;2-0 lead, susp. rain
30-Pitt Freshmen;3-2 W
30-PItt Freshmen;10-4 W
31-Reynoldsville;14-10 W
June
2-at ELCO (Ridgway);8-6 W
3-at Reynoldsville;3-8 L
6-Reynoldsville;7-4 W
7-at New Bethlehem;9-2 W
8-ELCO;2-8 L
10-at ELCO (Ridgway);0-3 L
11-Rossiter;6-0 W
13-at Reynoldsville;9-3 W
14-All Cubans;4-5 L
15-Franklin;2-6 L
16-at Clearfield;9-5 W
17-at DuBois;5-4 W, 13 innings
18-at Philipsburg;9-8 W
20-Clearfield;5-4 W
21-at Ford City;13-10 W, 11 innings
23-Allegheny Steel;0-1 L
24-Allegheny Steel;3-5 L
25-Allegheny Steel;0-10 L
27-Oil City;4-9 L
30-Punxsutawney;6-4 W
July
1-at Clearfield;4-7 L
2-at Philipsburg;13-9 W
4-Indiana;2-1 W
4-Indiana;3-8 L
5-at Clarion;6-0 W
6-Clearfield;9-0 W
8-at Indiana;0-1, susp. bottom 5th, 1-0 Indiana
9-Clarion;1-3 L
12-Ford City (at New Beth.);7-4 W
13-ELCO;5-2 W
14-at Clarion;L
15-Philipsburg, ppd. rain
16-at Clearfield;3-10 L
18-Clarion;5-1 W
20-ELCO;3-1 W
21-at DuBois;10-7 W, 10 innings
22-Clearfield;5-11 L
23-Carnegie Steel, at Sharon;7-0 W
25-at Greenville, rained out
26-at Clearfield;3-1 W
27-Clearfield;9-13 L
28-at Punxsutawney;18-3 W
30-Philipsburg;2-0 W
August
1-at DuBois Athletics;5-3 W
6-Clarion;6-1 W
8-Indiana;3-1 W
10-at Clarion;6-3 W
12-Clarion;4-8 L
13-at DuBois;15-6 W
18-at Clarion;1-2 L, 15 innings
19-Clarion;7-5 W
20-at Jamestown, N.Y.;3-5 L
22-at Jamestown, N.Y.;W
23-Brockwayville;8-9 L
24-at Clarion;5-0 W
25-Clarion;3-8 L
26-at Jamestown, N.Y.;6-1 W
27-at Jamestown, N.Y.;9-3 W
31-Clarion;6-3 W, 6 innings
September
12-Clarion;2-0 W
14-Clarion;11-7 W
15-Clarion;6-2 W
16-Brockwayville;7-0 W