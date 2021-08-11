Here are the baseball schedule and the results of games as reported in the Brookville American and Jeffersonian Democrat in 1921. The final record reported was 62-30 with eight ties. All games are not listed:

May

19-Reynoldsville;2-5 L

20-at Reynoldsville;3-1 W

21-DuBois;4-2 W

23-Reynoldsville;7-2 W

24-Byrnedale;12-0 W

25-at Tarentum, Allegheny Steel;4-10 L

26-at Tarentum, Allegheny Steel;5-17 L

27-at ELCO;4-8 L

28-Williamsport;2-0 lead, susp. rain

30-Pitt Freshmen;3-2 W

30-PItt Freshmen;10-4 W

31-Reynoldsville;14-10 W

June

2-at ELCO (Ridgway);8-6 W

3-at Reynoldsville;3-8 L

6-Reynoldsville;7-4 W

7-at New Bethlehem;9-2 W

8-ELCO;2-8 L

10-at ELCO (Ridgway);0-3 L

11-Rossiter;6-0 W

13-at Reynoldsville;9-3 W

14-All Cubans;4-5 L

15-Franklin;2-6 L

16-at Clearfield;9-5 W

17-at DuBois;5-4 W, 13 innings

18-at Philipsburg;9-8 W

20-Clearfield;5-4 W

21-at Ford City;13-10 W, 11 innings

23-Allegheny Steel;0-1 L

24-Allegheny Steel;3-5 L

25-Allegheny Steel;0-10 L

27-Oil City;4-9 L

30-Punxsutawney;6-4 W

July

1-at Clearfield;4-7 L

2-at Philipsburg;13-9 W

4-Indiana;2-1 W

4-Indiana;3-8 L

5-at Clarion;6-0 W

6-Clearfield;9-0 W

8-at Indiana;0-1, susp. bottom 5th, 1-0 Indiana

9-Clarion;1-3 L

12-Ford City (at New Beth.);7-4 W

13-ELCO;5-2 W

14-at Clarion;L

15-Philipsburg, ppd. rain

16-at Clearfield;3-10 L

18-Clarion;5-1 W

20-ELCO;3-1 W

21-at DuBois;10-7 W, 10 innings

22-Clearfield;5-11 L

23-Carnegie Steel, at Sharon;7-0 W

25-at Greenville, rained out

26-at Clearfield;3-1 W

27-Clearfield;9-13 L

28-at Punxsutawney;18-3 W

30-Philipsburg;2-0 W

August

1-at DuBois Athletics;5-3 W

6-Clarion;6-1 W

8-Indiana;3-1 W

10-at Clarion;6-3 W

12-Clarion;4-8 L

13-at DuBois;15-6 W

18-at Clarion;1-2 L, 15 innings

19-Clarion;7-5 W

20-at Jamestown, N.Y.;3-5 L

22-at Jamestown, N.Y.;W

23-Brockwayville;8-9 L

24-at Clarion;5-0 W

25-Clarion;3-8 L

26-at Jamestown, N.Y.;6-1 W

27-at Jamestown, N.Y.;9-3 W

31-Clarion;6-3 W, 6 innings

September

12-Clarion;2-0 W

14-Clarion;11-7 W

15-Clarion;6-2 W

16-Brockwayville;7-0 W

