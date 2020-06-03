Editor’s Note: This story was published in the Brookville American in May of 1970, presumably written by Sports Editor Tom White. The inaugural Sports Hall of Fame was a bit more than an induction ceremony, as the story indicates.
Brookville is a great sports town. Make no mistake about it.
This community opened its heart Tuesday night and honored a fine sports tradition in a manner of complete respect, sincerity, good will and pride.
A capacity audience witnessed one of the greatest moments in Brookville’s history as five individuals were officially installed into the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame. The induction took place at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria.
Bob Shawkey, Charles Elliot “Andy” Hastings, Mrs. Viola Pollum, Dave Lindermuth and H. Charles Taylor became the first people to be entered into the shrine.
The installment of these individuals was the highlight of the evening which was filled with many outstanding awards. James Bruno, Charles P. Phillips and Albert E. Zufall received Distinguished Service Awards.
Bruno, who was unable to attend the dinner, was honored for his many years of service as a professional at Pinecrest Country Club. Jerry Johnson accepted the award on Bruno’s behalf.
Phillips was honored for his service in all sports at the Brookville schools for the past 40 years. He is retiring at the end of the present school term.
Zufall was honored for his 20 years of service as President of the Brookville Area Little League. He resigned as president last fall and is now serving in an honorary capacity. He has been the chairman of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament for many years and has served as manager of American Legion baseball.
Dick Fenstermaker, on of the most honored basketball players in Pennsylvania, received an award that he will cherish the rest of his life as he was named Sportsman of the Year.
Names of the three recipients of the Distinguished Service Awards and the name of the Sportsman of the year were kept secret until time of presentation.
Dick Lindermuth accepted on the behalf of his brother, Dave, who is deceased. William J. McKnight accepted for Hastings, who is also deceased.
Diane McMahn, grand-niece of Shawkey, accepted Shawkey’s plaque. The former Yankee Star pitcher and manager was unable to attend the dinner. He resides in Syracuse, N.Y. Mrs. McMahn read a letter from Shawkey expressing his gratitude.
Mrs. Pollum spoke with emotion as she accepted her plaque. She expressed her sincere thanks and said that she was indeed honored. She spoke briefly on her brilliant career as a small-bore rifle shooter and expressed deep appreciation to the audience and to the members of the local Hall of Fame Association.
Taylor was the last to speak. He cited memories of Shawkey, Hastings, Lindermuth and Mrs. Pollum. He expressed his sincerest appreciation to the community and members of the Hall of Fame Association.
Taylor was a gold medal winner in the World-Wide AAU Championship in 1921. Shawkey pitched for the New York Yankees from 1915 to 1927 and managed that team in 1930. He pitched and won the first Major League game every played at Yankee Stadium. Lindermuth was a top figure in the founding of the Brookville Grays in 1946 and managed the Grays from 1947 to 1956. Mrs. Pollum is the only woman to ever win the overall National Small-Bore Rifle Championship, doing so in 1955. Hastings was an outstanding football player at the University of Pittsburgh and won letters four years in four different sports at Pitt. The old high school gymnasium was named after Hastings in 1939.
Fenstermaker was a popular vote for Sportsman of the Year. He’s considered by many to be the best basketball player to ever wear a Brookville uniform. This year, Dick was named to both the Sportswriters and Coaches All-League teams and voted the MVP of the 9-A League by the sportswriters, voted the MVP from Brookville by the Tri-County Sportswriters Association, was named MVP of the St. Marys Holiday Tournament, and MVP of the Altoona “Big A” Basketball Classic. He’s accepted a four-year scholarship to Clarion State College. Last season, Dick was named MVP of the St. Marys Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Independent sports and athletes were honored. Zufall presented the 1969 Little League Championship Trophy to Neil Silvis and Harold Larimer, managers of the Brookville Glove Company team. Ivan “Cud” Mumford presented the 1969 Teener League Championship trophy to Ray Fitzgerald, manager of the Brookville Dodgers.
Jerry Matthews presented the 1969 Regular Season Championship Trophy of the Brookville Area Softball League to James Painter, the manager of Truman’s Store, and the Shaughnessay Playoff Trophy to Dick Crooks, sponsor of the Crooks Clothing Store team. Thomas White presented the 1969-70 YMCA Men’s Basketball League Championship Trophy to Raymond C. Bachelier, President of Brookville Bank & Trust Company, sponsor of the Bankbusters. Dave Shick presented a special archery championship trophy to Jack McElhinny.
Dave Pierce of Gateway Lanes presented a special trophy to Reid Henry, who bowled in four leagues for a total of 369 games competing with 480 bowlers weekly for 32 weeks and came out on top of the competition with an average of 193 pins per game. Joe Gilligan of the Brookville YMCA Rifle Club presented a special award to Vincent Race. Al Lefevre presented the Gordon Cup to Bill Crawford, 1969 Pinecrest Country Club Champion.
Twenty-three senior athletes were honored by the coaches of Brookville Area High School. They were John Aaron, Randy Bartlett, Jerry Brosius, Bill Chamberlin, John Dennison, Dick Fenstermaker, Dave Ferringer, Jerry Fitzsimmons, Tom Haines, Denny Leach, Terry O’Neill, Rob Painter, Randy Raybuck, Bill Sebring, John Silvis, Wayne Smith, Bill Thompson, Jim Trombetto, Tim Truman, Dick Wallace, Bill Work, Allen Yates and John Zimmerman. Presenting the awards were Al Lefevre, football; Larry McManigle, basketball; Les Turner, wrestling; Chuck Galbraith, volleyball; and Bill Elder, track and field.
The Brookville Grays Dream Team was recognized and honored. Thomas A. White, Sports Editor of the Brookville Newspapers, presented the awards. Honored were Dick Lindermuth, catcher; Glenn Lindermuth, first base, left-handed pitcher and All-Time Player; George Chittester, second base; Duane Myers, shortstop; Craig Webster, third base; Walter Simpson, left field; Gordon Carlson, center field; Bill Nosker, right field; and Chet Marshall, right-handed pitcher. All but Myers were at the dinner to accept their awards.
The Dream Team was voted for last summer by the baseball fans of Brookville in a special balloting conducted by the Brookville American.
Al Lefevre, Banquet Committee Chairman, acted as Master of Ceremonies. Lon Sebring, President of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Association, presented awards to Fenstermaker and to the Hall of Fame inductees. Lefevre presented awards to the Distinguished Service Award recipients.
The Board of Directors of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Famer Association Inc. would like to thank the members of the Hall of Fame Association for their active participation and the people of Brookville for their genuine interest. The directors would also like to thank Brookville Area High School officials and the cafeteria staff, C.W. Espy & Sons Florists; the Brookville Flower Shop, McMurray Company, Brookville Telephone Co., the YMCA, DeMans, Wilbert Pendleton, Pat Mumford, Herb Martin of DuBois, the DuBois Courier-Express, the Punxsutawney Spirit, WPME, Carl Crouse and Joan Swigart.