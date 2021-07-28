Fifty years ago in Brookville, it was the summer of the Brookville Area Little League All-Stars.
Sure, the Pittsburgh Pirates were picking up steam for their October run to a World Series title, but around town, it was the Little Leaguers who stormed to within a win of going to the state tournament.
And there was no margin for error. One loss and the all-stars were done, from the start of the District 10 tournament through sectionals.
The All-Stars, led by the powerful pitching duo of Rodney Silvis and Gary Larimer, wound up winning their first six games by a combined score of 18-1 as the Silvis-Larimer duo dominated by giving up a combined nine hits.
Despite the lopsided aggregate score, Brookville had to grind out three one-run games — 2-1 over DuBois in the D10 opener, 1-0 over Brockway, 7-0 over Emporium and then 1-0 over Clearfield for the D10 championship.
And then again in the first round of the sectional tournament in Blairsville, Brookville edged Montoursville 1-0 and then West Suburban 3-0 before the run ended in the sectional final with a 3-0 loss to Latrobe.
Some odds and ends from a memorable all-star summer:
— The team was coached by Neil Silvis and Harold Larimer and they had a 14-man roster, two of them alternates: Mark Booser and Doug Galbraith of Byerly Tire; Ron Mauk, Daryl Slimak and Doug and Howard Hubler of the Pirates; Rodney Silvis, Gary Larimer, John Hetrick and Tim Dinger of Brookville Glove; Roger Alderton of Brookville Bank & Trust; Jeff Harding and Terry Gadley of Knights of Columbus; and Bill Baughman of Hanley Company. Max Wonderling of Byerly Tire and Kevin Osborne of DeMans were the alternates.
— At DuBois, Silvis ripped a “gigantic home run over the left field fence with a man aboard,” reported the Brookville American. He also finished with a one-hitter on the mound, striking out 11 with one walk. The lone hit was a leadoff infield single in the sixth and last inning. DuBois scored on a groundout, but the potential tying run was nailed trying to advance to third for the last out of the game.
—The win over Brockway at Zufall Field saw Silvis throw a perfect game while also hitting a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning. He wound up striking out 12, outdueling Brockway pitcher Tim Yale who tossed a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks. Brookville catcher Tim Dinger doubled and singled.
— Brookville was part of D10’s Northern Tier back then and it beat Emporium, 7-0, to claim the title as it was Larimer’s turn to toss a perfect game by striking out 15 of the 18 batters he faced. Silvis hit a three-run homer and Larimer drove in three runs on a sacrifice fly and two-run single. Alderton doubled in a run.
— Facing Clearfield for the D10 title, it was Silvis’ turn to toss a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts against two walks. The lone run of the game was scored with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning when Terry Gadley singled off the glove of Clearfield pitcher Mike Stevens’ glove, allowing Silvis to score from third base to win the game.
The Clearfield Progress newspaper described the 12-year-old Silvis standing “a whisper under 6-foot-2.”
— A third 1-0 win came against Montoursville in Williamsport as John Hetrick’s sharp ground ball to second wasn’t handled and allowed Silvis to score the winning run from third base. Silvis singled and went to third on Tim Dinger’s double to set up the winning sequence.
On the mound, it was Larimer tossing a six-hitter with nine strikeouts.
— After a 3-0 win over West Suburban and with a trip to states at North Braddock on the line, the season came to an end on Aug. 7 when Latrobe dealt Brookville a 3-0 setback in Blairsville. All three runs came in the final inning as Latrobe scored three in the top of the sixth. Larimer pitched for Brookville, striking out 11 and walking one with five hits.
The all-star run by Brookville was its best since the 1953 All-Stars won six straight games, claiming a section title and reaching states where it lost its opener in a 5-1 loss to North Boro.