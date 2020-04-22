CLARION – While things couldn’t be settled on the mat at this year’s NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, Minn., the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coaches Group settled it on paper and announced its own list last Friday.
While All-American awards are based on the top eight finishers in each of the 10 weight classes, the NWCA went deeper — eight on First Team, four on Second Team and four Honorable Mention. All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the national championships. The NWCA is the institution in charge of All-American awards.
And with that, former Brookville state champion Brock Zacherl got Second Team recognition. The sixth-year medical redshirt senior wrapped up his career at Clarion University this year with a 22-4 record. He was named at 149 pounds along with teammate Greg Bulzak as a Second Team pick at 197.
Zacherl was one of two District 9 natives to land recognition. Punxsutawney’s Kaleb Young, a junior at Iowa, was a First Team selection at 157 pounds.
Bulsak and Zacherl are the first All-Americans under head coach Keith Ferraro’s tenure, and the first Golden Eagles to earn All-American honors since James Fleming did it in 2013. It is also the first time two Clarion wrestlers have earned All-American honors in the same year since 2012, when Fleming and future Olympian Bekzod Abdurakhmonov both made the podium at nationals. For Zacherl, the honor comes as the culmination of a stellar Clarion career in which the Brookville graduate qualified for the NCAA Championships four times. Zacherl finished with an impressive 114-17 record that included a 59-2 record in dual matches. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record in varsity matches as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds in 2020, Zacherl compiled a 22-4 overall record this year and was consistently ranked among the best 149-pounders in the country. He was set to enter the NCAA Championships as the 11th seed in the field. Zacherl placed seventh at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December after taking fourth there a year previous, and went on to post an 11-0 record in MAC duals for the year. Bulsak’s junior year was the best of his Clarion career, as the South Park native firmly entrenched himself in the national conversation as a dominant 197-pounder. He became Clarion’s first-ever MAC Champion when he blitzed the field in DeKalb, winning three matches on the first day of the tournament before claiming the gold. The real eye-opener for the country came at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational when Bulsak took sixth place, including three pins over nationally-ranked opponents and a win over top-10 Jay Aiello of Virginia. Bulsak finished with a 27-5 overall record, including a 10-1 record in MAC duals and a team-best nine wins by fall on the year. He was set to enter his third NCAA Championships as the 10th seed in the 197-pound bracket.
Young, a former PIAA champion along with Zacherl, was one of 10 All-Americans named from the powerful Hawkeyes squad and nine of them were First team picks.
While Young had a disappointing 0-2 finish at the Big Ten Championships, he did receive an at-large berth and landed the No. 8 seed at 157. He was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally earlier in the season. He’s 48-19 going into his senior year.