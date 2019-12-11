STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team trailed by two points at 25-23 with three minutes to play before A-C Valley made 5 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to pull out a 32-24 victory in the Lady Lions home opener of the season Tuesday night.
“Our girls haven’t been in these situations before,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team dropped to 1-2. “It’s good that it happened this early in the season so they can learn from it and handle it a little better the next time. This will only make us better down the road.”
Frances Milliron paced C-L with 17 points while also collecting six steals. Maddy Wenner pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Sarah Meals led the Lady Falcons with 10 points and seven rebounds while Mia Sherman added nine points with eight rebounds. Rachel Cullen scored all six of her points from the foul line including three in the final minute of play to ice the game.
“I love the intensity and the willingness to work that these girls show,” said Simpson. “In my mind, we let this one slip away. In the same tone what a great opportunity for these girls who have never been in this situation before. I’m very proud of these girls.”
Both teams struggled from the floor in the opening quarter as A-C Valley led just 8-5 after one.
A-C Valley opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to increase its lead to 15-5 before a short jumper by Milliron stopped the run at the 5:21 mark. Anna Kennemuth added a basket to close to within 15-9 before the Lady Falcons scored the final four points of the quarter for a 19-9 halftime lead.
C-L then outscored A-C Valley 6-1 in the third quarter to close to within five at 20-15 after three quarters.
“We have to generate our offense off of our defense,” said Simpson. “In the same token, we had some mismatches when we were in our half court offense. We have to be able to do a better job of recognizing that moving forward. But, all in all I am so proud of these girls for their hustle and effort for the entire game tonight.”
The Lady Lions would pull to within two at the three minute mark off a jumper by Milliron which cut the lead to 25-23 before Baylee Blauser scored on a layup and Andrea Meals added a pair of free throws to push the lead to 29-23 with 54 seconds remaining.
C-L cruised to a 65-13 victory in the junior varsity contest.
Anna Kennemuth scored 13, Maddy Wenner 12, and Sydney Simpson 10 to pace the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions visit Venango Catholic for a varsity-only matchup on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Next week, the Lady Lions travel to Karns City Monday, and host Union and North Clarion next Wednesday and Thursday to finish out their pre-holiday schedule.
In last weekend’s third-place finish at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament:
SATURDAY, Dec. 7
C-L 40, Clearfield 37
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Lions trailed 30-21 with 2:59 left in the third quarter before rallying for a third-place win over Clearfield.
Frances Milliron’s basket with 2:26 left in regulation put the Lady Lions up for good at 37-35. Milliron hit one of two free throws at 1:46 and 43.4 seconds left and Kendall Dunn made it 40-35 with another 1-for-2 effort at the line with 15.5 seconds left before Clearfield added a basket as time ran out.
Dunn led the Lady Lions with 13 points off the bench while all-tournament player Janelle Pezzuti scored 10 points. Milliron finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
For Clearfield, Megan Durandetta scored 12 of her 16 points on four 3-pointers in the first half. Emma Hipps had 10 points while Tesa Miller scored five points and hauled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
C-L, after turning over the ball 39 times in Friday’s loss to Brookville, forced 35 Clearfield turnovers and gave it away 25 times.
The Lady Lions were 10-for-27 from the foul line while Clearfield was 6-for-19 from the charity stripe.
For the Friday game story against Brookville, check the Lady Raiders’ roundup story.