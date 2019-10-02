STRATTANVILLE — A-C Valley used a strong service game along with a solid net presence to upend Clarion-Limestone 25-12, 25-13, 25-5 Tuesday night at the Lions Den where the Lady Lions were celebrating their Pink Game for cancer awareness.
Andrea Meals put away six kills while Mia Ielase and Mia Sherman each put away five. Emily Wetzel handed out 10 assists while adding five aces.
A-C Valley jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first set before C-L (2-7) closed to within 8-7. The Lady Falcons then steadily pulled away for the 25-12 victory.
The second set would go much the same way as C-L battled back from a 5-1 early deficit to forge an 8-8 tie. Once again, a big 8-0 run by A-C Valley pushed the Lady Falcons out to a 16-8 lead en route to the 25-13 victory.
In the third set, it would be all A-C Valley as they jumped out to a 12-1 lead which helped the Lady Falcons to coast to the 25-5 victory.
For the Lady Lions, Cassidy Makray had two kills, Celia Shaffer finished with two blocks, Regan Husted had two aces, three digs and three assists, and Abby Himes had two digs.
Next up for the Lady Lions is North Clarion at home Thursday. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Lions visit Union and Moniteau respectively.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 30
Keystone drops
C-L in four
Also at home against visiting Keystone, it was the Lady Lions falling in four sets as Keystone notched a 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16 win
For the Lady Lions, Brooke Kessler had four kills while Bailey Smith had six digs. Celia Shaffer led with five blocks with Ruby Smith and Cassidy Makray each blocking four. Kendall Dunn made four assists.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
Karns City
sweeps C-L
At home against Karns City, the Lady Lions fell to the visitors who won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.
The Lady Lions got two kills each from Ella Smith and Brooke Kessler. Ruby Smith finished with six digs with Regan Husted dealing out four assists.