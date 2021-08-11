One-hundred years ago this summer, Brookville, like other small towns around the country, looked to continue to get back to “normalcy” after the conclusion of World War I at the end of 1918.
In March of 1921, Warren G. Harding was sworn in as President after a rousing victory the following fall. The Ohio Republican Senator was a popular politician when he was elected, for sure in these parts as Jefferson Countians voted for him over Democrat James Cox by a 67 to 26 percent margin.
While Harding died two years later, the Roaring Twenties were under way.
And yes, Brookville, like all towns large and small had its own baseball team. And in 1921, it paid for one. Baseball was big everywhere. Babe Ruth was entering his second year with the New York Yankees, who still hadn’t won a World Series. And one of Ruth’s teammates hailed from nearby Sigel, veteran pitcher Bob Shawkey.
The Brookville American on March 3 reported:
“Plans are being perfected to make more baseball history in Brookville as the 1921 team to represent the town is already an assured fact. As in the past, Brookville has always shown she is one of the biggest contenders for championship teams as any place in Western Pennsylvania.
“The probable lineup of the team as far as hard from well be McCracken, the player/manager, Marafino, Buffington, Monroe, Peterson, Swanson, Clark, Grieff, Alexander, Mohney, Warren and Wilson. Bert English, who managed the now-famous team of 1906-07 has be prevailed upon to again take the team by the active directors of the movement. All the fans are anxious to see Brookville well represented against the other towns with strong clubs such as the Elcos, Kane, Warren, Titusville, Corry, Clearfield, Philipsburg and Reynoldsville.”
In 1920, Brookville’s baseball team finished 85-35, so expectations were high and the Baseball Boosters were back in full force to raise the money needed to fund another powerful team.
At the helm was Pete McCracken, who was born in 1888 in Knoxdale and played minor league baseball from 1908 through 1913 in places such as Canton and Girard/Butler/Erie in the Ohio-PA League, the Franklin Millionaires in the Interstate League, and Southern Michigan League from 1911 through 1912 he played with the Flint Vehicles, Jackson Convicts, Battle Creek Crickets and Bay City Billikens before finishing in 1913 with the Roanoke Tigers in the Virginia League.
By 1921, he was 32 and help anchor the team on the field in left field.
Others on the roster were Reynoldsville’s Jimmy DeHart, a former Pitt football star and beloved teammate and friend of Brookville’s own Pitt star Andy Hastings. DeHart played center field with Punxsutawney’s Hen Warren at shortstop. Jack Summers, who saw action in the Texas League was slotted for second base. New Bethlehem’s Bob Budinger was named as the backup catcher and one of the key arms on the pitching staff would be Ira “Lefty” Hill, a former Kiski Prep star, who was attending the University of Pittsburgh at the time.
The American reported the optimistic tone of the upcoming season, with the home field at the Brookville Fairgrounds, currently the site of Memorial Park north of the Little League complex.
“The club is now lined up as the fastest aggregation of baseball players that have ever been gotten together in Brookville. The grounds will be gone over this coming week with a scraper for the purpose of removing the uneven field caused by the circus wagons last spring. The grandstand will be enlarged and newly screened, and a bleacher built along the right field foul line.
“Kiski will be the main attraction in Brookville on May 28. Allegheny Steel will play in Brookville in a series of 11 games. Franklin has given four games with a promise of a total of 10. Oil City has about completed the schedule of a five-game series. Ambridge will also be seen in Brookville. The Homestead Grays, the famous colored club, will be an attraction the early part of the season.”
THE BOOSTERS AND PROMISE — The Boosters were busy at work raising money for the upcoming season, selling memberships to the Club with the goal of 1,000.
“Uniforms have been procured through the kindness of our big leaguer Bob Shawkey, who is sending the New York uniforms to the club from the south as their spring season is about over. Shawkey informed Capt. McCracken he is personally selecting them and hopes the club makes good in them. He has suggested several players. It is planned to have Shawkey here for one day some time during the summer for a special day in his honor.”
Shawkey never showed, it’s believed, but the uniforms did arrive eventually. “Babe Ruth’s uniform arrived here with others from the Yanks and will be exhibited for publicity purposes,” the American reported on April 28.
The local ban on Sunday baseball remained strong as well as the Brookville Ministerial Association made clear through a resolution:
“Be it resolved. That the Brookville Association go on record as being definitely opposed to Sunday baseball, either at home or away from town upon the part of the local team or any and all other teams.” It was signed by the resolution committee, the Rev. L.M. Barnard, M.E. Borger and J. Breen and referred to the boards of the respective churches. No action was taken opposing pleasure riding on Sunday.
On April 18, the town’s baseball rally was held at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Stove Leaguers boosters, led by business manager Bert English, put together a program that included the Pittsburg and Shawmut Railroad Band and Brookville Band giving concerts in the court room.
Stove League President George Forsythe made it clear where the team stood on Sunday baseball:
“There never was any very serious intention of playing baseball away from home on Sunday and we have enough games scheduled to fill the weekday playing dates if we support the team. There are no Sunday games booked and we hope this agitation as to the pro and con of the question will be set at rest.”
Sunday baseball didn’t happen in Brookville until the 1950s.
BUSY SEASON — The season opener was May 19 at home against Reynoldsville, which turned out to be a 5-2 loss. The hype, pomp and circumstance surrounding the first game of the year was impressive.
“With the arrival of six of the players signed up for the Brookville team, opening day of the baseball season is next Thursday, May 19, is rapidly approaching,” the American reported. “Merchants of Brookville have signified their intention to close their stores at 3 p.m. in order to allow themselves and their forces the privilege of seeing the Reynoldsville team bite the dust. Led by the Shawmut Band, the opposing teams and many members of the Stove League will parade to the grounds. Rube Haggerty himself will be on the mound for the visitors and in all probability, Eddie Artman will fling for Brookville.
“A new wire has been provided for the stands and backstop, the field has been scraped and the main grandstand opened to the public for the games with entrance from the track. Admission for the games this season will be 50 cents for the men and 30 cents for the ladies and this will include tax. A 10 cent admission for the grandstand near home plate will be charged. Children are admitted for free. No rowdyism will be permitted at any time on the ground and the best of order will be maintained.”
Brookville then won the next four straight games, starting with a 3-1 win at Reynoldsville a day later when Jack Summers homered in what was the “longest hit that town has ever seen.”
Other wins came against the DuBois Athletics and Byrnedale of Elk County. Brookville traveled to Tarentum to play two against a team representing Allegheny Steel and lost both. The ELCO squad (Elk County) beat the locals in Ridgway and at the end of the month, the Pitt Freshmen came to town and were swept by Brookville 3-2 and 10-4.
In a 9-2 win at New Bethlehem on June 7, “Saw Jack Summers wielding a big stick, driving out a double, home run and triple, knocking in four runs and scoring three himself. Jimmie DeHart played a strong game in the field, making two catches after hard runs, but the fielding feature was pulled by Hen Warren who leaped the reached about as high as the moon and speared one from Bain’s bat. Artman limited Newbie to just five hits.”
On June 14, the locals lost to the All Cubans, an actual barnstorming team with a Cuban native roster. The game went 10 innings with Brookville losing 5-4. In the same paper, S.S. Henderson announced that the public was “invited to use the nine-hole golf links at Pinecrest, his beautiful summer home just to the left of Roseville and about four miles west of Brookville.”
Brookville improved to 19-10 with its fifth straight win with a 13-10 win at Ford City in 11 innings. “Swigert hit a homer in the ninth with one on and tied the score. The ball hit a stone and bounced over the fence.”
The day before at home against Clearfield, Brookville won 5-4 as “Hen Warren made a star one-handed catch of a low liner off Robinson’s bat, and later in the game, robbed Alexander of a hit by running with his back to the ball and suddenly wheeling about for a grasp at the oscillating pill. Robinson speared one by a flying leap.”
A doubleheader split at home with Indiana on the Fourth of July followed by back-to-back shutout wins at Clarion and home against Clearfield kept the team nine games over .500 at 24-15. Against Clearfield, Hill struck out nine and had three hits at the plate while DeHart “clouted three times.”
Later in July, Brookville lost to Clarion, but then avenged it eight days later with a 5-1 win. “The Brookville Battlers must be worth beating. Clarion must have though so last Thursday when they hired the services of pitcher Bert Galia and first baseman Joe Harris, late of the Franklin team, to play for them. It is reported that the pair cost them $150, $100 for Galia and $50 for Harris for the single game.”
In a 10-3 loss at Clearfield on July 16, Brookville played in front of 1,000 spectators. From there, the locals won 11 of 13 games in a stretch ending with a 6-3 win at Clarion on Aug. 10. Clarion beat Brookville on Aug. 18 in a classic 2-1 win in 15 innings. Hill went the whole way for Brookville, giving up eight hits and walking zero while striking out 11 and hitting a batter. Clarion won it with one out in the bottom of the 15th on a bunt single with the bases loaded.
The “Battlers” wrapped up the schedule by Sept. 16, closing with seven straight wins, two at Jamestown, N.Y., and four straight over Clarion with the season-ending 7-0 win at home over Brockwayville, as it was called at the time.
Their final record: 62-30-8, which included a 16-6-1 record against Clarion and 7-2 mark against Reynoldsville. They were 0-5 against Allegheny Steel. Overall, the team played 23 different opponents.
The headline of the season wrapup story read: “Made Enviable Baseball Record: Brookville paid team won 62, lost 30; Two going to N.Y. Yankees.”
Those two mentioned were Hill and John Beck. Neither did play a game for the Yankees. Hill decided to turn down a career in professional baseball and went on to forge a “highly decorated 46-year legal career” as it’s stated in his Kiski Prep Hall of Fame biography. He was inducted posthumously in 2016.
Hen Warren was reported to be under option to the Yankees — remember, in those days there was no baseball draft or highly structured miner league affiliate system although there were minor leagues — but he never played for them either.
Some notes from the wrapup story:
— “The Brookville team was about the only town professional team in Western Pa. to play the entire season.”
— “Through the financial support and voluntary contributions of John T. Armstrong, D.L. Taylor, Blake Irvin and others, the club finished a season of 16 weeks.”
— “There was no weak spot in the entire team. Hub Hart, as catcher, was a steady, hard worker with brains that encouraged a pitcher and an arm that was a terror to opposing runners. The infield, Thompson, Summers, Warren and Swanson, worked together like the cylinders of an airplane motor, getting all that came near them and making many double plays … The outfielders covered the ground in fine style, DeHart especially making some nice running catches. Buddinger played some good games in the field and hit quite well. McCracken, after recovering from a shoulder injury, was rounding into form in right field. Eddie Artman shared pitching honors with Lefty Hill, getting better as the season went on. Grief and Hartman also contributed their share of victories. The former left the team at mid-season.”
1921 appeared to be the final season for a “paid” baseball team.
REYNOLDSVILLE RINGER — The story of Jimmy DeHart is a remarkable one. The Reynoldsville native joined Andy Hastings at Kiski Prep following high school and the two starred beside each other in football, baseball, track and basketball.
At Pitt in 1916, he was the quarterback on the national championship football team while also lettering in all of the other sports as Hastings. He graduated from Pitt in 1919, then coached the backfield at the University of Georgia in 1920 and 1921, the latter season following his stint with the “Battlers.”
In 1922, DeHart started a four-year coaching stint at Washington & Lee where his Generals finished 22-13-3. His move from there was Duke University where he landed the football coaching job along with Director of Athletics.
According to his biography in the Duke Hall of Fame, DeHart “Took the Duke athletics department out of a $20,000 debt and began the building of a top-caliber program.
In addition to serving as football coach for five years (1926-1930). DeHart was the driving force behind the construction of the football stadium (now Wallace Wade Stadium). He introduced big-time college football to the state of North Carolina, got Duke in the Southern Conference and was responsible for the hiring of some of Duke’s biggest names, including fellow Hall of Famers Eddie Cameron, Jack Coombs and Dr. Lenox Baker.”
Less than a year after Hastings died, DeHart, 41, died of complications from abdominal surgery in March of 1935. Not long before his death in 1931, DeHart invented and marketed “an education and recreational (football) game called Monday Morning Coach.”
OTHER BASEBALL — The Battlers weren’t the only show in town. The Brookville YMCA had two age division leagues that played all summer while another adult league was called the Jefferson County Auto League.
Summerville dominated, finishing the summer with a 60-16 overall record and 21-3 in the league with Center Hill (12-7), Sigel (11-13), Stanton (8-11), the Brookville American Legion (7-14) and Hazen (5-17) making up the rest of the field.
The County Fair hosted at the Brookville Fairgrounds culminated the Auto League’s season. Summerville topped Sigel, 3-2, in 10 innings.
“Hughie Hetrick, Summerville ace pitcher, had to wear smoked glasses to protect his eyes as one of them was bloodshot and had the nerve (damaged),” wrote the American. “Several times he offered to quit in favor of someone else. … He could see through one eye … It was one of the greatest exhibitions of pluck anyone could see. He struck out 10 and allowed 5 hits. Stub Wyant drove in all three runs for Summerville.”
And in Summerville’s 10-2 win over Stanton, the game “was a farce due to the fact that there were so many people that all but about 50 feet back of the baseline was taken from the outfield. All that was necessary to do to get a single was hit one of the cars or crowd.”