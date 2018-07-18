Here’s a look around at how area teams are faring in the Little League baseball all-star tournaments:
BASEBALL
Senior Little League
Montoursville captured the 15-and-16-year-old state title at DuBois’ Showers Field on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Hanover. Section 1 champion and host DuBois went 1-2 in the eight-team double-elimination tournament with Section 4 champion Hollidaysburg finishing 2-2. DuBois lost to Montoursville 5-2 in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Montoursville advances to the Eastern Regionals in West Deptford, N.J., starting Thursday.
Junior Little
League (13-14)
District 10 champion Elk-McKean (Johnsonburg and Kane) open the four-team double-elimination Section 1 Tournament Wednesday night in Guys Mills. It’ll open with LeBoeuf with Titusville and Tri-Boro playing the other first-round game. The tournament runs through Saturday.
Little League (11-12)
At Meadville, District 25 champion Clarion is the lone unbeaten in the four-team double-elimination Section 1 Tournament. It beat Meadville/Vernon 10-0 in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final. MYAA National (Erie/Millcreek) and Meadville/Vernon were rained out Monday and were scheduled to play in the losers’ bracket final Tuesday night. District 10 champion Punxsutawney went 0-2 with a 4-2 loss to Meadville/Vernon and 11-5 loss to MYAA National. The tournament was scheduled to run at least through Wednesday.
Little League
(11-year-old)
At Fairview, Harborcreek won the 11-year-old Section 1 Tournament with a 16-5 win over District 10 champion DuBois in the finals to finish unbeaten. Harborcreek beat DuBois in the winners’ bracket final, 9-6. Harborcreek advances to the state tournament July 21-27 in Bradford.
Minor League
(9-10-year-old)
Also at Meadville, Clarion and Harborcreek were scheduled to play Tuesday night in the winners’ bracket final of the four-team double-elimination tournament. Clarion beat DuBois 6-3 while Harborcreek beat Meadville 9-5 in Monday’s opening-round games. DuBois was scheduled to meet Meadville as well on Tuesday in an elimination game.
SOFTBALL
Junior Little
League (13-14)
At Berwick, District 10 champion St. Marys took the state title with Sunday’s 5-3 win over Fairchance, capping a 3-0 run in the seven-team double-elimination tournament. It also beat Middletown (6-1) and Caln Township (6-3) on the way to the title. Next up for St. Marys is the Eastern Regional Tournament in Orange, Conn., starting Saturday.
Little League
(11-12-year-old)
In Thorndale Sunday, Tunkahnnock beat Pittston 8-2 to claim the state title. District 10 champion St. Marys reached the losers’ bracket final and fell to Pittston 10-7. St. Marys wound up going 3-2 after losing its opener to Morrisville. It avenged that loss with a 2-1 win in the elimination round to get to Pittston.
Minor League
(9-10-year-old)
At St. Marys, the hosts and District 10 champions beat Harborcreek 10-0 in last Thursday’s final to finish unbeaten and earn a trip to the state tournament that started Tuesday in Fleetville.
