TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 12, 2010
When Brookville Area Little League President Scott Park got a recall letter in the mail in late July, the subject matter certainly caught his attention. Out of nowhere: A possible recall on the nine-year-old light poles at McKinley Field? Perhaps, but not probable. According to the recall, which was announced on July 6: “Recall to inspect and repair stadium light poles from 70 to 135 feet and weigh from 1 to 4 tons …. Constructed of steel with a galvanized coating and were manufactured between 2000-2005 … manufactured in US and Mexico. Remedy … should be inspected by an engineer or a Level II non-destructive testing technician immediately to identify cracking at or near the weld connecting the pole to the base plate flange. … if problems found, repaired or replaced by a qualified professional … owners of the poles must arrange for inspection. The six light poles at McKinley Field were purchased from Whitco Company LP based in Fort Worth, Texas, in late 2000 and delivered to Brookville on Jan. 8 of 2001. The $100,000 project — at least $35,000 of it was for lighting, Park couldn’t find the exact cost of the poles — lighted the adult baseball field that served as home for the Brookville Grays, American Legion baseball, and Senior and Junior Little League teams. The poles are indeed 70 feet tall, which puts them at the lower end of the recalled pole height. Park said Tuesday night that the league has already made a preliminary examination of all of the poles with the help of a Level II technician in Chad Shaffer, also one of the league’s coaches. No visible signs of trouble were detected, but that’s just the first part of the process. By the end of October, the league will run two of the three recommended tests on the poles and if anything is detected, the third test will be ordered and then steps will be taken to either repair or replace the poles.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 10, 1995
The Brookville Grays fell behind 2-0 in their best-of-seven Federation League Championship series against the Buster’s Brewers of Clearfield. In the opening game, Buster’s beat the Grays 8-7, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the win. In the second game in Brookville, Buster’s won, 10-7. In game two, Bob Maschmeyer, Bruce Gunning and Donny Rhoades each had two hits with Maschmeyer and Gunning each belting homers. … Lumber and Lightning from Brookville won the Brookville Area Little League softball tournament last weekend, beating Punxsutawney 30-27 in the final after starting with wins against Marion Center (15-2) and McMurray/R&S Designs (6-4). Kelli Koladish claimed the winning pitcher honors in two of the games with Kelly Lindermuth winning the other game. In the final, Zandra Martz clubbed a grand slam homer. … Brookville’s Herb Bullers Contracting entry won the Senior Little League softball title with a 29-10 win over the Punxsutawney “O” Rings in the final. Tracy Chamberlin and Tonya Harding each had four hits to lead Brookville. … The Brookville Raider Quarterback Club will hold its fourth annual Light-Up Night on Aug. 25. It’ll feature a Powderpuff Football game and fireworks display. All of the school’s sports teams will also be recognized.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 13, 1970
Brookville American, Aug. 17, 1970
Two Brookville Area drivers won Pine Valley Speedway mid-season titles with feature wins last Sunday night. Ralph Payne of Brookville won the 25-lap semi-late feature while Jack Smith of Fisher won the 30-lap late model final. … The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball tram won the state championship with a 7-1 win over Roosevelt Trail in the final game at Levittown. DuBois advanced with a 14-1 win over Sharon. DuBois heads to the Eastern Regionals held in Eastchester, N.Y., near New York City.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 16, 1945
No sports in sections of either the Democrat or Brookville American, but the leading headline in the Democrat summed it all up: JAPANESE SURRENDER ENDS WAR. “After nearly four years of strife, stress, heartbreaks and horror, Brookville together with its thousands of counterparts all over this nation and the world literally went mad with joy at 7 p.m. Tuesday when President Truman made the long-awaited announcement that the war had ended with unconditional surrender of Japan. Within minutes of the announcement, an impromptu parade grew with each passing second as celebrant after celebrant, truck after truck and car after car joined the procession in an endeavor in some way to express the joy that was in every heart. The crowd, which jammed our Main Street and every other Main Street in the nation large or small, was in the main orderly and well-behaved.