TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2008
With former Brookville quarterback Zac Wynkoop coaching on the Bellefonte sideline, the Brookville Raiders football team were blanked on the road by the Red Raiders, 33-0. The Raiders gained just 93 yards of offense. ... Moniteau routed Clarion-Limestone, 47-0, as the Lions managed just 14 yards off offense against the Warriors. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 9-1 rout of Clarion. Amanda Ruffner scored twice. ... The Brookville Lumberjacks senior division team needed overtime to beat Redbank Valley, 18-12, to keep its perfect record intact. Jordan Haugh ended Redbank Valley’s OT possession with an interception, then quarterback Nate Shirts hit Jonah Sampson with a 15-yard TD pass to win the game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 16, 1993
Chad Kroell’s 21-yard TD pass to Brad Graham was the lone score of the game late in the fourth quarter as the Clearfield Bisons topped the visiting Brookville Raiders, 7-0. Jon Guth threw for 101 yards for the Raiders. … The C-L Lions routed Keystone, 55-18, to improve to 2-0. Luke Huwar had a big game, blasting his way for 239 yards on 23 carries with TD runs of 2, 22 and 56 yards. Mike Caldwell ran for 140 yards on 22 carries. … The Brookville golfers stayed on top of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference standings with a win at Hi-Level Golf Course last Tuesday. The Raiders’ five-man score of 208 beat runner-up Clarion by 17 strokes. Nathan Smith shot an even-par 39 while Chris Taylor was one stroke back with a 40. Joe Northey (47), Joe Cummings (49) and Ryan Ochs (50) completed the Raiders’ scoring. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team is off to a 5-0 start after sweeping Moniteau in two sets. Megan Fiala dominated at the net with five blocks while Shelly Falconer had three kills and two blocks. Cary Richards finished with nine service points with two aces and Tina Ishman had 13 assists and 10 digs. … In Brookville’s first cross country meet in some years, the team started out with Moniteau as the boys fell 19-37 and the girls ran unopposed since Moniteau didn’t have enough runners to field a team. Rob Dietrich was third overall for the boys in 20:24 while Nina Landes was first for the Lady Raiders in 23:32 with Jenny Standfest finishing second at 24:25.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Sept. 16, 1968
The Brookville Raiders fell to 0-2 to start the season after last Saturday’s 41-12 loss at Clarion. The Raiders trailed the Bobcats, 14-6, after the first half but were outscored 27-6 in the second half. Bobcats quarterback Drew Zwald completed four passes, but three went for touchdowns and John Lowman ran for two scores. For the Raiders, Jon Jolley scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and quarterback Dick Bowley ran 3 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.
