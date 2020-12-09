TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 9, 2010
The Brookville Tip-Off Tournament features all four of the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone basketball teams. Action gets under way Friday at 3 p.m. with a first-round girls’ game between Keystone and Philipsburg-Osceola followed by a first-round boys’ game between Union and Clarion-Limestone at 4:30 p.m. The Raiders are the defending District 9 Class AA champions while the Lions are coming off a 10-12 season. The Lady Raiders were 8-14 a year ago while the Lady Lions are coming off a 9-13 season. ... The Brookville swimmers start the season Saturday at Lewistown. Head coach Diane Buck has 26 swimmers — 16 girls and 10 boys — on the roster.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 7, 1995
The Bradford boys’ basketball team won its third straight Brookville Tip-Off Tournament title with a 56-30 win over Brockway. The host Raiders, who lost 64-59 to Brockway in the first round, finished 0-2 with a consolation loss to Titusville. … Bradford also won the girls’ title, beating Titusville 45-38 in the final. Brookville finished 1-1, losing 38-32 to Bradford in the first round and then needing overtime to beat Ridgway, 55-53. … Warming up for this weekend’s trip to Bethlehem for the Elite Duals, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team routed Cameron County, 46-10. Winners for the Raiders were Matt Geer (pin) at 112 pounds, Jeff Shaffer (pin) at 119, Chad Constable (pin) at 125, Jason Salvo (technical fall) at 135, Warren Stout (major decision) at 140, Randy Stout (decision) at 152, Jeremy Reitz (decision) at 160, David Jackson (decision) at 171, Jason Booser (injury default) at 189 and Scott Wells (decision) at heavyweight.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 7, 1970
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 10, 1970
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team raises the curtain on its season Tuesday night when it hosts DuBois. Les Turner is back as head coach with Bill Elder his assistant. Turner expects the following lineup for Tuesday’s match with Alan Crate at 95 pounds, Bill Crain at 103, Rick Mauk at 112, Gene Craven at 120, Joe Milligan at 127, Don Milligan at 127, Don Milligan at 133, Roger Brosius at 138, Don Gilbert at 145, Case Furguson at 154, Tom Ferraro at 165, Larry Yeager at 180 and Doug Davis at heavyweight. Of that group, Don Milligan and Davis saw varsity action last year. The Raiders continue their schedule Dec. 11 and 15 with trips to Kittanning and Oil City respectively. … Clarion-Limestone won its second straight game to start the year in a 100-49 rout of West Forest. Bob Larson poured in 33 points for head coach Rick Stanzcak’s Lions. Randy Leadbetter scored 24 points. … The Brookville Raiders lost to Brockway, 63-44. Scott Kelley led the Raiders with 13 points. … Against the Beavers, the Brookville wrestlers lost 26-12. Craven, Don Milligan, Ferraro and Davis were able to notch wins for the Raiders.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 6, 1945
Brookville High School’s basketball team scored its second win of the season when it trounced a Brockway quintet, 25-15, at Andy Hastings Gymnasium Tuesday before a full house. Though maintaining a comfortable margin throughout, the Raiders were kept on their toes to hold the lead they gained in the first quarter in an 11-1 start. Frank Welton accounted for 12 of the home team’s points with Chittester finished with eight points. … Deer season opened officially in Pennsylvania last Saturday, bringing hundreds of hopeful nimrods into the woods in search of that somewhat elusive animal. Brookville game enthusiasts were no exception as they sallied forth in search of big game and in many cases came back with only stories of ones they didn’t see. Season hunters reported very few deer in the woods this year.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 9, 1920
Union Vocational School from Corsica made its first appearance on a Brookville basketball floor last Friday when the UVS girls beat Brookville, 16-10, while the hosts won the boys’ game, 77-27. The UVS girls surprised the crowd greatly by their good team and floor work. Their guarding also was exceptionally good. The UVS girls were the fasted team that has been seen on a Brookville floor in a great many years. … All records have been broken in the number of hunters licenses issued in the county. Up to the present, 6,299 licenses have been issued and there will likely be more sold before the season closes. Last year’s total of 5,827 was the old record total.