TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 10, 2010
Despite running just 13 plays from scrimmage in the first half, the Brookville Raiders football team led 10-9 at halftime on its way to a 25-15 win over Karns City last Friday night at home. Ryan Kerr ran for 172 yards on 21 carries with a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half. Quarterback Steve Kennedy ran for a 2-yard TD, Josh Frondek returned a fumble 45 yards for a score and Cameron Yard booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired. Now 6-1, the Raiders maintained pace with KSAC-Large rival Punxsutawney at the top of the division standings going into Friday’s crossover game at Clarion. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team earned a season split with Karns City with a 1-0 win last Wednesday at home. The Lady Raiders are 11-4-1 going into their final two regular season games. ... C-L’s Grant Schirmer placed fifth at Tuesday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion, crossing the line in 18:09.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 19, 1995
In a game of big plays, it took one from WPIAL powerhouse Farrell to beat the visiting Brookville Raiders 20-10 last Friday night. The Raiders, down 14-10, drove to the Steelers’ 1 in the game’s waning moments. Raiders quarterback Jed Fiscus hit Topper Moir for a long pass to the 1-yard line but was knocked out of the game with a dislocated finger. The Raiders were called for illegal procedure on the next play and then backup quarterback Zac Wynkoop fumbled the snap and the Steelers recovered. On the next play, Stan Kennedy raced 89 yards for a touchdown to seal the win. Kennedy ran for 201 yards on just nine carries with another long TD run of 71 yards. Carlos Daniels ran for 104 yards and added a 71-yard TD run. Fiscus completed 17 of 26 passes for 215 yards and booted a 22-yard field goal. Moir caught 10 passes for 153 yards. Doug Miller ran for 65 yards on 21 carries, his 6-yard TD run putting the Raiders up 10-6 with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter. … The Brookville Area High School cross country teams finished first and third respectively at last Saturday’s Rocky Grove Invitational. The Lady Raiders won the girls’ title, edging Titusville 64-68. Mandy Richards was second overall in 17:59 on the 2.9-mile course, 10 seconds behind Smethport’s Brandy Colley, last year’s PIAA 3,200-meter state champion in the spring in track and field. Becky Hulse (12th), Amy Wolfe (13th), Alicia Gilson (17th) and Jen Standfest (20th) made up the team’s scoring lineup. The Raiders were led by Chuck Whitling’s 21st-place finish. Earlier last week, both teams wrapped up KSAC schedules with the Lady Raiders winning the title with a 9-0 mark. The Raiders finished 8-1. … Clarion-Limestone clinched a football playoff berth with a 44-0 rout of Union. Matt McGuire ran for three TDs and Mike Bowersox finished with 121 yards on 16 carries.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 19, 1970
The Brookville Area High School Raiders put an enormous log on their victory bonfire last Friday night as they shut out Moniteau, 16-0, in West Sunbury. Three big logs remain to be thrown on the fire if Brookville is to light up the sky and sparkle with 1970 football glory. Meanwhile, Brockway nearly had its Little 10 title hopes doused in New Bethlehem where head coach Harry Pinge’s Rovers had to wait until the fourth quarter to score their touchdown in a 6-0 win over Redbank Valley. Both teams are 5-0-1 and at the top of the conference standings. The Raiders increased their non-losing streak to 13 games, a record that surpassed the 12 established by the 1933 and 1934 Red Raiders of coach Joe Barnett. The Raiders scored on Bill Kutz’s first-quarter 3-yard touchdown run with quarterback Steve White tossing a two-point conversion pass to Fred Geer. White added a 10-yard TD pass to Mark Jolley in the second quarter with the two hooking up for the two-point pass. … The Brookville Jaycees are sponsoring a professional wrestling show Oct. 23 at Brookville Area High School. Canadian Lumberjack Joe Leduc vs. Dom Denucci plus a four-girls tag-team event that will be the feature of the night. This is the first time girl wrestlers have appeared in this community. The lady wrestlers are Donna Christiantello, Rita Boucher, Paula Kaye and the World Champion Girl Wrestler Fabulous Moolah. Other matches during the night include Scicluna vs. Defezio and Dillon vs. Hunt. Ringside seats cost $3 and can be purchased at DeMans Sporting Goods, Fitzsimmons Insurance, Jerry’s Pizza Shop, Rubin’s and Davis Sinclair Station in Brookville.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 18, 1945
Another hunting season is approaching, the first in a country at peace after four long years of war. Thousands of people who have never hunted before will hunt this fall. Practice the principles of safety in our fields and coverts will save many lives. So let all hunters who intend to hunt this year be reminded to obey the Ten Commandments of Safety: 1. Treat every gun as if it was loaded. 2. Carry only empty guns, taken down or with the action open, into your automobile, camp and home. 3. Always be sure that the barrel and action are clear of obstructions. 4. Always carry your gun so you can control the movement and direction of the muzzle. 5. Be sure of your target before you pull the trigger. 6. Never point a gun at anything you do not want to shoot. 7. Never leave your gun unattended unless you unload it first. 8. Never climb a tree or fence with a loaded gun. 9. Never shoot at a flat, hard surface or the surface of water. 10. Do not mix gunpowder and alcohol.
100 YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 21, 1920
Some men who shoot a deer talk about it the rest of their lives, but Grant Scandrett of near Sigel has a record for rattlesnakes that has not been achieved by many men. A week or more ago, Mr. Scandrett ran across a rattlesnake while attending to his duties as a field man for the United Natural Gas company in Eldred Township. One turned into 11 and with his latest kill, that makes it 21 rattlers this year. In the last four or five years, Mr. Sandrett has killed over 100 snakes of that kind.