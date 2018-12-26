TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2008
What was the sports story of 2008? It was the Brookville Raiders soccer team winning its first-ever District 9 championship, beating arch-rival Redbank Valley in the finals, 2-1. The rest of the top 5: Grays win the Federation League baseball title, financial problems threatening Clarion-Limestone’s sports programs, Brookville’s Kate Hynes earning All-American honors diving at Drexel University and Nathan Smith’s golfing season that culminated with him being named the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Player of the Year. ... Both Brookville basketball teams are gearing up for holiday tournaments. The Lady Raiders host their own tournament starting Friday against DuBois while the Raiders head to DuBois and will open with the Beavers next Monday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 30, 1993
The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions advanced to the finals of the Shannock Valley Christmas Tournament with a 65-14 rout of Elderton Monday night. The Lady Lions face either A-C Valley or the hosts in the final. Lisa Aaron scored 17 points to lead the Lady Lions. … The Brookville wrestlers stayed unbeaten with a 62-10 rout of Punxsutawney, improving to 5-0. Staying unbeaten with wins were Eric McCracken at 135, Bucky McKillop at 189 and Brad Heeter at heavyweight. … While losing its first meet of the year, the Brookville Lady Raiders swimmers did manage to set four records. Bambi Bowser broke her first of two records, first improving on her own 200-yard freestyle (2:05.65) mark and then topping her own mark in the 500 freestyle (5:41.49). Becky Yale re-set her 50 freestyle record with a 25.66 and Carla Love broke the team record in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.10).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 30, 1943
In news from the Brookville YMCA, a ping pong tournament will be held for junior and senior high boys some time in January. Sign up now at the Y and receive further instructions. The swimming pool is being thoroughly cleaned and reconditioned this week prior to the installation of the new boiler. It is hoped it will be ready for use within a short time
