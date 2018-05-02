TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 1, 2008
The proposed move to unite the Clarion-Limestone and Clarion sports programs in a co-operative agreement is off the table. School board president Robert Sawyer and Clarion-Limestone Adult Booster Club President Sheila Miller acknowledged that an agreement was reached that will keep C-L athletes in C-L uniforms, at least for the next two years. ... The Brookville Raiders baseball team outslugged Bradford, 17-11, overcoming five errors and surrendering nine unearned runs. Joe Galbraith, Shane Heschke and Nick Bishop homered for the Raiders. In last week’s 7-0 win over DuBois Central Catholic, Bishop became the fifth pitcher to toss a no-hitter. He struck out six and walked four in the six-inning game stopped by fog under the lights at McKinley Field. ... Clarion-Limestone freshman pitcher Krysta Fuller set a single-game school strikeout record when she whiffed 17 in a 2-0 win over visiting Karns City.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 6, 1993
The Brookville Raiders baseball team hoped to play role-reversal against Punxsutawney, but the Chucks would have none of it in a 6-1 win over the Raiders. Mike Haverty had two hits for the Raiders while Kevin Lindemuth and Jon Guth doubled. … Conversely, Brookville beat Punxsutawney in the softball matchup, 11-6. Kim Battaglia struck out six batters as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 9-1 lead after four innings. Reggie Young, Mandy Schmidt, Jill Humphrey and Becky Yale each had two hits. Schmidt doubled and Battaglia tripled. … In a 79-71 loss to Moniteau, the Brookville Raiders track and field team got a four-win day from Donnie McNutt in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, long jump and a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with David Keth, Hutch Flack and Brad McAninch. The Lady Raiders routed Moniteau, 99-42. Cindy Strohm was a triple-winner in the 800 run while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. … The Brookville Area Little League season got going last week. In Little League baseball, Knights of Columbus beat Brookville Glove, 14-10. Brent Craven went 4-for-4 with a home run to lead K of C while Barry Chamberlain had two hits and a home run for Brookville Glove. … The under-10 division of the Brookville Soccer Association kicked off its spring schedule on its new home field at Pinecreek Elementary School. The Patel Panthers beat Reynoldsville, 7-0, as Ryan Kesterholt, Andy Beichner, Joel Hummel, Amit Patel, David Hough, Missy Dolby and Justin Miller scored goals.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 2, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, May 6, 1968
Gordon Becker broke the local 880-yard run record Monday at Punxsutawney, but the Brookville track and field team lost a tough 84-66 decision to the Chucks. Becker ran the 880 in 2:07.1 to set the mark, but the Chucks throwers piled up a 48-17 margin, more than enough to overcome Brookville’s advantage in the track events. Two of the three relay teams were victorious. The two-mile exchange of Becker, Paul Haugh, Jack Chamberlain and Mike Wolfe won with a clocking of 8:41.1. The 880 foursome of Bill Farley, Dick Morley, Tom Clarke and Cliff Willis won with a time of 1:36.9. Also winning were Farley in the 100 and 220, Willis in the 440, and Bill Hawkins and Wolfe in the mile, tying for the win. Mike Garvey won the broad jump and triple jump. … The Brookville area will be well-represented in the three classes when Hummingbird Speedway opens its season May 12. The late model class will be headed by the SARA 1967 Late Model Point Champion Henry Cook in a 1967 Plymouth. He will be followed by Jim Humphrey’s 1967 Chevelle driving by Dick Males out of DuBois. Ralph Delp, Bill Reitz, Bill Grant, George Miller, Bill Sarvey, Harvey McClain, Jim Confer and Ronald Pearsall will be competing in the novice and stock classes.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, May 6, 1943
Pittsburgh defeated Brooklyn 9-8 at the school grounds last Saturday in the Brookville YMCA softball league. Wonderling was on the mound for the Pirates while Ernest Mumford tossed for the Dodgers. I. Mumford and Chittester hit home runs. Tuesday, New York beat Chicago, 5-2, Tuesday. Welton started on the mound for the Yankees and was relieved in the sixth by Iadonato. Bounce McManigle pitched his first game for the Cubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.