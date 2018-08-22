TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2008
With the St. Marys Hayshakers forfeiting Game 6 to the Brookville Grays, the Grays claimed the Federation League championship. St. Marys decided to not resume the series after the Game 5 controversy surrounding the play involving Eric Painter bowling over catcher Phil Solley. League rules allowed for contact at home plate. The Grays won their seventh title since 1992. ... It’s the 13th season for Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek, who will take his youngest squad ever into the season the begins in a few weeks. The Raiders, 7-4 a year ago, return five starters on both sides of the ball and all of them are linemen. For the first time in 17 years, the Raiders will start a player younger than a junior at quarterback as sophomore Garrett Weaver and freshman Tyler Dombrowski compete for the job. The Raiders have 38 players on the roster, including 16 lettermen. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions have 27 players on the roster for head coach Todd Smith going into his sixth season. The Lions have 17 starters back among the 22 positions. The Lions were 2-7 last year. Junior quarterback Dan Miller returns after throwing for 1,416 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993
Brookville’s golf teams has 27 players on the preseason roster — 16 boys and 11 girls — under head coach Larry Smith. The boys have seven letterman back, including junior Chris Taylor who qualified for the state tournament. Aaron Martz, Ryan Ochs and Jeff Caylor are the returning senior letterwinners while Matt Reitz, Josh Shaffer are the junior returners. Back for the Lady Raiders are seniors Cortland Espy and Melissa Hanna while Julie Benton, who missed states by one stroke, and Mickey Truman are the returning junior letterwinners.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Aug. 26, 1968
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Aug. 29, 1968
The 1968-69 bowling season will get a flying start at Brockway’s Timber Lanes on Wednesday with the appearance of pro bowlers Dick Titger and Joyce Difelice who will join forces to compete against high-average couples from area communities. Two mixed teams from Brookville will be rolling in this “Beat the Pros” Tournament. Top local kegler Quay Rhodes, who last season averaged a high of 195 and Vivian Silvis of Marienville, top female with a 164 mark, will team up as will Reid Henry with a 192 figure and Elaine Carlson who also finished at 164. … The Pennsylvania Game Commission this week reminded the public that the spotlighting of big game will be illegal between midnight and sunrise beginning Sept. 1. It’s a popular practice in the state being enjoyed by the non-hunting public as well as sportsmen. A motorist suddenly confronted with a deer darting into the path of his vehicle is not effected by the ban, but the deliberate practice of spot-lighting big game animals after midnight will be illegal.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Aug. 26, 1943
From Marc DeBerti’s Your Outdoors column: Of course conditions this year are unusual. The heavy rains during April, May and the early part of June have produced excessive growth of all types of vegetation. Everybody seems to differ on the outlook for this fall’s hunting season. For instance, one individual reasoned that heavy rains was bad news for young ringneck and quail insofar as many of the young chicks had drowned. Still another fellow was of the opinion that the heavy vegetation provided better cover and protection for the young birds hence there should be more. All ideas are reasonable enough. Frankly, the question will remain unanswered until about the middle of October. By that time, Jack Frost will have completed his fall renovating job and the corn and buckwheat will have been harvested. … The YMCA selected the following girls as members of the All-Star team of 1943. First team: Pitcher, T. Williams; catcher, J. Smith; first base, M. Means; second base, R. Strawcutter; third base, G. Miller; shortstop, L. Shick; right field, P. Miller; center field, J. Rencil; left field, N. Holmberg; short field, P. Holmberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.