TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 12, 2009
Believe it or not, the spring sports season got under way March 2 as Brookville and Clarion-Limestone spring sports teams got things started with their preseason practices. By the end of the first week of drilling, temperatures were in the 60s, allowing teams to get outside. ... District 9 put two wrestlers in the state finals and came away with one title as Coudersport junior Dirk Cowburn won the Class AA 152-pound title with a 10-5 win over Susquenita’s Joe Harper last Saturday at Hersheypark Arena. Cowburn became just the 10th district wrestler to win back-to-back state titles and he’ll have a chance to become just the third ever to win three state titles. In Class AAA, Bradford freshman Mark Havers lost in the 152-pound finals to finish second.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 17, 1994
Brookville’s Mike Geer earned the school’s first state medal at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend at Penn State University. Geer finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. He went into the weekend seeded 26th with a time of 1:05, but chopped off nearly four seconds from his district time and improved on his school record with 1:01.68 to move up 21 places to reach the finals as the fifth seed. In the finals, Geer finished fourth with a 1:01.65, improving again on his school-record mark. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team qualified two for states at last weekend’s Northwest Regional tournament in Sharon. Matt Kramer was second at 140 pounds while Powell qualified with a third-place finish at 160. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team, after losing to Coudersport 44-27 in the Class A final, won its state playoff opener with a 61-52 win over Conneaut Lake in Meadville last weekend. Next up for the Lady Lions is District 6 champion Williamsburg. … In the annual KSAC All-Conference basketball team announcements, Brookville put four players combined on the teams. For the Raiders, 1,000-point senior Jon Guth was a first-team pick and junior Brad McAninch earned a second-team nod. The Lady Raiders had an MVP in senior Mindy Gunning, also a 1,000-point scorer, and second-teamer Megan Fiala. For Clarion-Limestone, the Lady Lions put Tricia Masters on the first team and Lisa Aaron on the second team.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 13, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, March 17, 1969
As they were honored by the District 9 League coaches, Brookville’s Dick Bowley, Dick Fenstermaker and Dan McManigle were accorded all-league honors by the D9 Sports Writers in their postseason basketball awards. Bowley and Fenstermaker were First Team picks while McManigle was a Second Team selection. Bradford’s Hal Hanson was the Coach of the Year after directing the Owls to the league title with an 11-1 record. … Creekside won the annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament last Saturday night at Brookville Area High School, topping Franklin Re-Arms, 106-92. Some familiar names led the Creekside title run, including Union High School coach Don Stemmerich and Clearfield’s George Wise. Terry Thompson led Creekside with 30 points while Wise and Stemmerich finished with 23 and 22 points respectively. Thompson was named tournament MVP while Jack Derlink of Springdale was named Most Popular Player after scoring the most points in a game, 52 against Kittanning, and tournament, 139 overall, along with being one of the all-tournament players. Also on the all-tourney team was Lee Appleton of Reynoldsville-Sykesville, Frank Smith of Union City and Dave Roman of the Brookville Courtmen. Members of the first-place team were awarded $25 U.S. Savings Bonds while the runner-up squad members all received electric shavers.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, March 16, 1944
District 9 League champion DuBois, which beat Punxsutawney for the title last week, lost in the Southern Section final to East Brady in a 33-25 loss at Hastings Gymnasium Tuesday night. East Brady advances to the district final to take on Bradford in Kane on Friday night. Against Punxsutawney also in Brookville, DuBois won the playoff game 26-24. … Sigel High won the second half title of the Jefferson County B League, beating Beechwoods 17-13, in Summerville last Friday night. Since Beechwoods won the first half crown, the teams will meet again for the league championship.
