TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 24, 2011
Brookville Area High School sophomore Justin Ransel reached the consolation finals in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at last weekend’s PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships and finished 16th and 18th respectively, improving on his pre-meet seedings. Senior teammate Eddie Slimak finished 31st in the 100 backstroke. At the YMCA’s East-West Meet held at Penn State University on Sunday, Ransel was eighth in the 50 freestyle and 24th in the 100 freestyle. His times qualified him for nationals. Isaac Wilson, a seventh-grader at North Clarion, turned in two top-eight finishes in the 11-and-12-year-old division. He was third in the 50 backstroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley. … Brookville’s Zane Hackett was named District 9 League MVP after leading his team to a co-title and then the Class AA championship. The junior averaged 13 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. … Brookville qualified 13 wrestlers for the Junior Wrestling State Championship in Wilkes-Barre this weekend. Among them are weight class champs Cole Aaron, Kai Sorbin, Keelan Kunselman, Dalton Zimmerman and Caleb Hetrick. Other qualifiers: Cody Hetrick, Zak Gilbert, Dane Clever, Noah Cieleski, Taylor Ortz, Cole Clever, Ben Cudworth and Jonah Sampson.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 28, 1996
Back-to-back Class 3A Championships, that’s what the Brookville Raiders baseball team is looking for this season. The Raiders won their first-ever title last year, beating DuBois 8-5 in the final. A first-round state playoff loss to Franklin Regional ended their season at 16-5. Head coach Todd Sharp has 11 seniors on this year’s roster, 10 of them returning lettermen. Leading the way is the senior trio of Jed Fiscus, Jason Booser and Brad Kocher. Fiscus hit .457 while Booser slugged .413. Kocher led the pitching staff with a 6-3 record and 4.03 earned run average with 62 strikeouts in 59 innings. … The Brookville softball team opens its season Friday against Clarion despite no practice on the field so far because of the weather. Head coach Nancy Smoose has seven letterwinners back. Reggie Young is back anchoring the infield at shortstop while Sandy Bowser and Emily Hulse look to step in to replace four-year pitcher Kim Battaglia. … Brookville’s Scott Wells won his third straight Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championship at Johnstown last weekend. A freshman for the Raiders varsity team, Wells went 4-0 with two pins. Also medaling at Johnstown were Randy Stout and Brad Cieleski who were both fourth in their brackets. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions track and field team starts its season Friday against Karns City. Laura Smith anchors head coach Jim McCracken’s throwing group, returning with a sixth-place state medal in the discus. She’ll be chasing her fourth D9 title. Deena Goheen is another standout thrower. … Clarion University’s Sheldon Thomas won the NCAA Division I wrestling title at 118 pounds in Minneapolis last weekend. He beat Iowa State’s Jason Nurre, 6-4, in the final.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 22, 1971
The 35th Annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament gets under way tonight at Brookville Area High School with a field of 15 teams slated for the week’s competition. YMCA City League champion Brookville Bank & Trust is one of two local entries. It’ll face the Village Trotters of Wilcox in the first game Monday at 7 p.m. The Brookville Courtmen, last year’s runner-up, face Grove City Tuesday at 9 p.m. The Courtmen have an outstanding roster for this year’s tourney, including such stars as Dave Roman of the University of Pittsburgh, Don Seanor of Kent State, Less Shoop of IUP and Jim Racchini, former Brookville star from Clarion State. Indiana AC is the defending champion and it’ll play Wednesday against the Stealers/Cameron County winner at 9 p.m. Indiana has won six of the last seven NWPIBT titles.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 28, 1946
The annual independent basketball tournament sponsored by the Brookville YMCA, renewed the last two weeks after a war-time layoff since 1942, proved to be the most successful, interesting and largely attended of all to date. The DuBois Litts walked off with first place after beating the Davis Motor team of Kittanning, 44-42. The semifinals and finals were played at the high school gymnasium. In the 30 games played, the average score was about 49-33 and players combined to shoot 51.8 percent from the free throw line. Members of the winning team received cups and 10 gold basketballs. The runners-up got cups and 10 silver basketballs. On the First Team All-Tournament squad were Andy Opalka of Davis Motors, Jack Biery of Franklin CPT, John Abramovic of the Etna Merchants, Franny Webstewr of the Butler Cubs and Tony Sinkosky of the DuBois Littls. Biery was the leading scorer with a 21 points per game average in four games.