TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2008
Redbank Valley will participate for the first time in the annual Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals at Brookville this weekend. The Bulldogs will be part of the field along with host Brookville, Reynolds, Greenville, Northern Lehigh and Line Mountain. Last Friday, Redbank Valley beat the Raiders, 47-21. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 61-40 win at Rocky Grove Tuesday night. Erika Keck pulled off a triple-double performance with 14 points, 12 steals and 12 rebounds. Last week, Brookville downed C-L, 58-56, as Janelle Mescall’s layup with 11 seconds left in overtime was the game-winner. Morgan Castle led the Lady Raiders with 11 points. Keck led the Lady Lions with 20 points while Olivia Pinson scored 17 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 20, 1994
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team hiked its dual meet record to 6-0 with a 61-6 rout of Johnsonburg last Thursday night. The big wins for the Raiders came from Warren Stout and Eric McCracken. Stout edged Doug Cieleski, 3-2, at 125 pounds while McCracken pinned once-beaten Jon Norlin in the second period. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team topped Union, 49-30. Jon Guth and Brad McAninch scored 11 and 10 points respectively. … Ten boys and girls ages 10-14 from Brookville, Corsica and Sigel were named champions of the recent Knights of Columbus Free Throw district competition: Tessa Kunselman and Norman Byerly (10-year-old), Jolie Connor and Matt Lewis (11-year-old), Cara DeMotte and Russ Goddard (12-year-old), Mandy Richards and Ben Whitling (13-year-old), and Jessie Connor and Jeremy Zidek (14-year-old).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 16, 1969
Brookville American,
Monday, Jan. 20, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team’s winning streak came to a halt as it dropped a 68-59 decision at DuBois Tuesday night. The tall, scrappy Beavers of coach Russ Carlson handed the Raiders their first D9 League loss and ended a nine-game winning streak. The Beavers’ size gave the Raiders trouble as DuBois pulled away in the second quarter and led 30-21 at halftime and held that lead until the Raiders tied it late at 52-52 on two Jeff McKinley free throws. But DuBois pulled away for the win playing without 6-foot-5 standout Kurt Coront. The Raiders, playing mostly without a sick big man Tom Clark, dropped to 9-2 overall. … The Raiders return to D9 League action Tuesday night at home against St. Marys with a trip to first-place Bradford awaiting them Friday night. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers beat North Clarion, 35-16, last Wednesday night. Al Emery, Don Milligan, Lenny Ferraro, Randy Raybuck, John Silvis, Denny Lerch, Rick Miller and Dave Ferringer won for the Raiders, who notched their first win of the year to improve to 1-5.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan 20, 1944
Editor’s Note: Many letters from area servicemen made their way into the newspaper and this particular entry had a distinct sports flavor to it. The headline: “PFC David Mohney, in Africa, upholds Brookville’s Record for Better Baseball Players”: Old-timers who remember outstanding baseball players produced by Brookville and surrounding communities may well be proud of the achievement of Pfc. David Mohney, now serving with the U.S. Army forces in the Mediterranean war theater. With a batting averaging of .506 as a member of the force’s famous “Holligans” squad, Mohney may well go down in local history along with those of the Eason boys, Jimmy “Shorty” Slagle, Emmett Heidrick, Bob Shawkey, the Whitehill boys, Marc Campbell, Ab Henderson, Dick Clark, Sam Hunter, Pete McCracken, Bunny Buffington and other products of local diamonds. He’s the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry A. Mohney of Brookville. In a letter from his manager … “Dave is our centerfielder and his batting average at present is .506, which reads for itself. He has the honor of managing 12 straight hits, which is a real record considering the opportunity to practice is rare. His play is inspiring for many soldiers who come back from the hospital and also our allies who have enjoyed the Hooligans in action. We have played before 40,000 soldiers in North Africa during our stay there and hope to continue playing through Italy. I hope Brookville is proud of Pfc. Mohney as we are of having him on our team.” Signed, Pfc. L. Bruda, manager. Mohney enlisted in the Quartermaster Corps of the U.S. Army in June of 1941, six months before Pearl Harbor. He was one of the first U.S. Troops to land in Ireland and went to North Africa with the first contingents. … Defeating Brockway’s veteran team, the Brookville High Red Raiders retained first place in league play with a 33-15 win at Hastings Gymnasium last Friday night. Then on Tuesday, the Raiders routed Sandy Township, 40-10, in DuBois. Bill Wingard and Bill Cooley each scored 10 points against Brockway. Wingard led the Raiders with 13 points against Sandy.
