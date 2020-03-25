TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 25, 2010
Brookville senior diver Jamie Hays, in her fourth trip to the PIAA Championships, turned in her best performance with a 12-place finish last weekend at Bucknell University. Her final score was 311.5 over 11 dives. ... Kenny Lindermuth takes over the Brookville Area High School baseball program, replacing Doug Mesoraco. The Raiders were 5-13 a year ago, their first losing season since 1991. The Raiders actually had a preseason scrimmage last Friday against Ridgway at McKinley Field. ... Three area players and a coach will take part in this year’s 11th Annual Alice R. Kozel Foundation District 9 Basketball All-Star games this Saturday at Punxsutawney Area High School — Brookville’s Chad Brocious and Brynna Hetrick, Clarion-Limestone’s Olivia Pinson and Brookville Raiders head coach Bud Baughman.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 30, 1995
Of the 10 wrestlers that Brookville sent to the annual Junior Olympic’s All-Area Tournament in Johnstown, five wrestlers came home with a top-five medal led by two champions Jeremy Reitz and Scott Wells. Both reigned in the 13-14-year-old division, Reitz taking the 145-pound title and Wells winning at heavyweight. It was Reitz’s third state title and Wells’ first crown. Other wrestlers with top finishers were Keith Ferraro’s runner-up finish at 100 pounds in the 13-14 division as well as Jason Gilligan’s runner-up at 115. Josh Knapp was third at 190. … Coming off the program’s best season ever with a 14-5 season, the Brookville Raiders baseball team looks for its first D9 Class 3A title this season under head coach Todd Sharp, who has six lettermen back — Brad Geer, Bub McQuown, Jason Booser, Jed Fiscus, Brad Kocher and Eric Zelnak.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 26, 1970
Brookville American, March 30 1970
Four Brookville youngsters won individual championships at last weekend’s Area 5 Tournament in DuBois. Jeff Harding, Don Espy, John Hilliard and Joe Milligan will be among a group of 40 wrestlers representing this area at the Allegheny Mountain Association Tournament which is also set for DuBois April 3-4. Harding won the 90-pound class in the 10-and-under division, Espy won the 125-pound class also in 10-and-under, Hilliard was the 85-pound champion in the 11-12-year-old division and Milligan was the 105-pound champion in the 13-14-year-old division. … Joe Gilligan, well known Brookville barber, shot a near-perfect 198 score in the Green Mountain Rifle League last Friday at the Brookville YMCA. He paced the locals to a 947-917 win over Clearfield. Other Brookville scorers were Don McKinley (192), Randy Kilmer (189), Dan Adams (185) and Bill Kilmer (183). … The final balloting is under way for the first Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame induction set for later this spring. The individuals being considered for selection: Bob Shawkey, Andy Hastings, Viola Pollum, Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, Emmitt Morrison, Jimmy Slagle, Dave Lindermuth, Chuck Taylor, Rube Bressler, Wade Mori and Emmitt Heidrick.