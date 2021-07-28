TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 28, 2011
For the first time in 13 years, the Brookville Grays were sent home from the Federation League playoffs compliments of the Rossiter Miners. Sunday’s game six of their best-of-seven semifinal series got ugly early from the Grays’ perspective as the Miners scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-5 win at McKinley Field. The Miners advanced to the finals against defending champion DuBois where they dropped the opener, 8-1. The Rockets also beat Rossiter in last year’s finals. Rossiter beat the Grays in a playoff series for the first time since 1998 or a streak of five series. … Matson’s/Mike’s Comet of Brookville won last weekend’s 7-and-8-year-old pitching machine tournament in St. Marys, compiling a 5-0 record. Members of the team were Chandler Ho, Bryce Rafferty, Elliot Park, Wyatt Griffin, Owen Caylor, Levi Shaffer, Chase Palmer, Ryan Daisley, Jack Krug, Brent Rowe, Kyle MacBeth and Robert Keth. The coaches were Scott Park, Craig Griffin, Tom Krug and Jason Daisley.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 1, 1996
The July 19 flood not only damaged a lot of area homes and businesses, it leveled the Memorial Park and Mike’s Comet ball fields in Brookville. The rushing waters played havoc on the seven-field complex and turned them into a debris-filled mess. The Grays’ field (now McKinley Field) lost its outfield fence and part of the foul line fence and home team dugout along with all the sand on the infield. The Minor League field (now Baughman Field) lost all of its fences, the backstop and both dugouts, everything but two bleachers. Zufall Field lost its outfield fence and foul line fences as well. At Mike’s Comet Fields, the Little League and Minor League softball fields suffered the most damage. Brookville Area Little League president Rick Baughman, with the help of Brookville Borough Superintendent Bob Receski, estimated the losses at $114,000. … Clarion University wrestlers Kurt Angle and Rob Eiter won their open-round matches at Tuesday’s Olympic Games wrestling tournament in Atlanta. Eiter is 2-1 at 105.5 pounds while Angle is off to a 3-0 start at 220 pounds. … The Brookville Grays, Federation League regular-season champions, took the opening game of their semifinal playoff series against the Johnson Automotive Rockets with a 3-0 win. Bob Hooks tossed a no-hitter in the opener with seven strikeouts and four walks. Bill Sinclair ripped a two-run homer. In the best-of-five first round, the Grays swept the Lumberjacks, 3-0. … The Brookville Legion baseball team finished second for the second straight year, falling to DuBois in the Jefferson County League finals in a 14-6 setback. Brookville finished the year at 15-12.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 26, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 29, 1971
Rodney Silvis practically put on a one-man show Friday evening at Zufall Field as the Brookville Little League All-Stars defeated Brockway 1-0 in a District 10 Northern Tier semifinal game. Silvis, a tall 12-year-old, pitched a perfect game with 12 strikeouts and hit a leadoff homer in the fourth inning to spark the locals to the win. Brookville plays Emporium for the North title tonight at Zufall Field. Brockway had advanced with wins over Curwensville and Reynoldsville while Brookville beat DuBois and Punxsutawney in its first two games. Tim Dinger, the catcher, doubled and singled while first baseman Gary Larimer singled. The closest Brockway game to a base hit was a bunt by Dave Yale. Larimer grabbed the ball and tossed to second baseman John Hetrick who was covering first base. In a 6-0 win over Punxsutawney last Wednesday, Larimer tossed a two-hit shutout. … Then against Emporium, it was Larimer’s turn to fashion and perfect game as he struck out 15 of the 18 batters he faced. At the plate, Larimer and Silvis were the big guns. Silvis hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Larimer doubled in a run in the fourth. Larimer and Roger Alderton each had two hits. Through four games, Silvis and Larimer have combined to strike out 49 batters in 24 innings. Next up for the locals is Clearfield in the D10 final in DuBois.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 1, 1946
Our good friends at the Brockway Record newspaper caught us by surprise when it informed its citizens that the name of the organization that accepted Brockway’s entry into the baseball league is indeed call the Mountain League. Too little has been said about the Brookville entry who starting on the proverbial shoestring and with no opportunity to practice, managed to drive through to the first half title. Manager John Chillcott insists that by far the most important cog in the machine is Dave Lindermuth, whose interest in the maintenance and direction of the team has kept it from folding long ago. The 3-4-5 punch of Boagie Lindermuth, Fuzzy Carlson and Bill Nosker doesn’t have an equal in this league. Russ Birtcil, the catcher, is the “life” of the club and Craig Webster, a good clutch hitter, is a sure-handed third baseman. The guy who acts like he’s in love is Bill Kelly, who was 6-for-6 at Ohl Tuesday and still found time to contribute some fielding gems at shortstop. Simpson, the leftfielder, played with a top service team, the Iowa Seahawks. You can hardly call Dick Lindermuth a utility man with his batter average he’s boasting. His all-around ability sees him catch, playing first base and patrolling the outfield with equal ease. Bill Nosker, says Sigel folks, hit his home run over the high tree tops in right field and that was the hardest hit since Harry “Tad” Birtcil did it for Sigel. … The time has finally arrived for players and fans alike to doff their bonnets in the direction of the town council. Dr. Dick, Jimmy McManigle, Harry Coleman, Fred Sayer and a host of other instrumental in the completion of one of the finest diamonds in the district. Tomorrow night, the locals desert the land of penny two-base hits and nickel home runs known as the high school diamond, strides onto its new home at the fairgrounds against Herb Geist’s team from Sprankle Mills. … The second-half league standings have Brookville at 3-0, Ramseytown, Spankle Mills and Emerickville at 2-1, Ohl, Summerville and Brockway at 1-2 and Sigel at 0-3.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 28, 1921
Playing such as Brookville did yesterday afternoon deserves to win 99.44 percent of the games that Mr. Common People could see, but the lead of Clearfield was too big and we lost by a score of 13-9. The Battlers made eight runs in the seventh inning on four singles, two two-baggers and two three-baggers, but couldn’t win. That’s the old stuff boys. We’re with you. Hart had four hits, Thompson had three and all did well. Joe Harris, ex-Franklin player, had three hits including a two-bagger and a home run, and tallied four times. Anderson robbed Thompson of a fourth hit by a running catch and DeHart beautifully speared one with one hand. Both teams have won four games out of eight in their matchups this season. Last Saturday, Brookville played at Sharon and beat Carnegie Steel by a handsome score of 7-0. Artman pitched a great game for Brookville and the boys supported him at bat and in the field. Monday’s game at Greenville was called off due to rain. Tuesday, the Battlers beat the Clearfield Terriers 3-1 with Lefty Hill on the rubber. … The Jefferson County Agricultural Association is busy making plans to conduct a high school track and field championship meet the first day of the fair. High schools from seven counties have already been invited, making 15 high schools who are eligible to take part — Brookville, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney, New Bethlehem, Clarion, Clearfield, DuBois, Indiana, Tionesta, St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Kane and Warren. Events planned are the 100-, 220- and 440-yard dashes, one-half mile, running broad jump, running high jump, championship relay and tug-of-war.