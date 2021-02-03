TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 3, 2011
With history oozing all over the place and most of the program’s state medalists covering 50 years looking on, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team gave its alumni reason to smile. Shaking off a slow start and getting jolts of adrenalin with pins from Logan Stout and Brady Mineweaser, the Raiders ended a 10-match losing streak to their rivals from Elk County and beat Ridgway, 42-24, last Saturday night. It was the team’s 50th Anniversary Celebration as over 90 former wrestlers were in attendance. … Both Brookville teams notched wins on the basketball court against Keystone, the girls winning 59-54 and the boys winning, 49-39. The Raiders improved to 16-1 with their eighth straight win. Kyle Baughman led the Raiders with 14 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 1, 1996
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team shut out Oil City and then some as the final score read 67-(-1). The Raiders won every bout and the Oilers were deducted a team point following the 152-pound bout when Brian Britton refused to shake the hand of the Raiders’ Jeremy Reitz after Reitz pinned him. Now 14-2, the Raiders face off Saturday night at home against top-ranked Ridgway. The Raiders are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team avenged an earlier loss to North Clarion with a 44-40 win over the She-Wolves. Katrina Fiala scored 17 points while Emily Hulse finished with 11 points. ... The Brookville Raiders routed North Clarion, 76-39, as Chuck Whitling scored 21 points and dished out five assists. Sam Whitling and Ryan DeMotte scored 14 and 10 points respectively. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions beat Keystone, 55-42, with 27 points coming from the free throw line. Jill Fetzer and Deena Goheen scored 15 and 14 points respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 1, 1971
Things are just about set for Saturday’s special basketball doubleheader for the benefit of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Association. The schedule starts at 7 p.m. with an elementary basketball game preceding a faculty vs. alumni game. John Chilcott, former Brookville coach, will come out of retirement to coach the faculty while one of his former players, Dick Pitts, will direct the alumni squad. John Fricker and Dan Murdock runs the elementary program ... Defending champion Brookville Bank & Trust took over undisputed possession of first place in the YMCA Men’s Basketball League as it defeated Beatty’s Catalog Sales, 85-58, last Wednesday night. Jack Sain and Larry Smith scored 27 and 24 points respectively for BB&T while Randy Barlett and John Gunning scored 22 and 10 points each for Beatty’s.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 7, 1946
The Punxsutawney Chucks pulled a surprise upset Tuesday night in winning a 35-32 from Clearfield. With but three league games remaining in the Class A league, the undefeated Brookville High team is virtually assured the pennant for the southern Section of District 9 of PIAA. The closest contender for the title behind Brookville is Clearfield at 3-2. The Red Raiders beat Clearfield 49-25 last Friday night and DuBois 35-26 on Tuesday. Welton and Chittester each scored 16 points against Clearfield while McManigle scored 12 points to lead the Raiders against DuBois. … Corky Kellam, the “Human Cork” giant 333-pound World Champion swimmer and one of the star comedians of the Billy Rose Aquacade at the New York and San Francisco World Fairs, will be the feature of a water show at the Brookville YMCA for two performances on Monday, Feb. 11 and the programs start at 4:30 and 8 p.m. Admission is 25 cents. Kellam once swam 225 miles non-stop in 96 hours from Cairo, Ill., to Memphis, Tenn., in the Mississippi River. He’s made several endurance swims, each one over 73 hours. … Philadelphia’s Convention Hall has been chosen as the Class A state championship site for boys’ basketball this year according to PIAA Executive Director Edmund Wicht. The game is set to be played on March 30. The Class B final will be decided at Altoona’s Jaffe Temple or Farrell High School in Sharon.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 3, 1921
All three basketball games in the NWPIA League furnished a surprise last Friday, namely Brookville’s 31-26 loss to Clearfield at home. Along with Punxsutawney’s 33-29 win over Reynoldsville and DuBois’ 44-29 win over New Bethlehem, the league standings have Punxsutawney (4-0), Clearfield (3-1), Brookville (3-1), New Bethlehem (1-3), DuBois (1-3) and Reynoldsville (0-4) making up the current state of affairs. In Brookville’s loss to Clearfield, the Brookville scoring had Moore (1), Kennedy (2) and Galbraith (1) make field goals with Butler (2-for-7) and Moore (16-for-24) scoring from the foul line.