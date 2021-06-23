TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 23, 2011
Brookville’s 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars dropped their opening game to DuBois, 13-9, in District 10 action Tuesday at Baughman Field. DuBois beat Brookville despite getting no-hit by Elaina Powell, but 20 walks and five errors doomed the locals. Powell had three of Brookville’s hits. … Brookville’s Jared Heschke and Madison Shobert will suit up for this Friday’s Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Bald Eagle Area High School. Both will play for the North Squad coached by Clearfield’s Tim Janocko.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 27, 1996
The Brookville Grays remain a half-game behind Federation League leader Buster’s Brewers, the defending champions from Clearfield. Buster’s is 12-2 just ahead of the Gray’s mark of 11-2, so the teams are tied in the loss column with about half of the regular season remaining. Last Thursday, the Grays lost to 4-9 Sykesville, 8-7, after leading 5-0. Sunday, the Grays routed the Lumberjacks, 15-4. … Brookville Area Little League announced its rosters for all-star season in Senior Little League, Junior, Little and Minor League in baseball, and Senior and Little League in softball. … Running a 5K race for the first time since last fall’s state championship cross country season for the Lady Raiders, Brookville’s Mandy Richards won the Laurel Festival 5K Run with a record time of 17:52. Martin Kessler of Cookport won the men’s race in 16:24, two seconds ahead of Preston Novak. … Brookville Glove won the Brookville Area Little League title for the first time in 26 years, beating S&T Bank, 10-3. Dan Conti was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits while walking one. Conti, Kirk Hays, Jared Hetrick, Carpino and Cory Whitt each had two hits for BG.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 21, 1971
Crooks Clothing is back in complete possession of first place in the Brookville Area Softball League. Crooks, the defending champion, came up with big wins over Hanley and the Esso Tigers to regain control. An Esso loss to Lindy’s dropped them into a three-way tie behind Crooks at 7-3 while Crooks is two games up at 9-1. … Harv McClain of Sigel is chalking up his second semi-late feature victory in a row following Saturday night’s action at Hummingbird Speedway. Driving Car 2 for Carl Worthington of New Kensington went into the lead on the 12th lap after overhauling Reynoldsville’s Bud Fye who had grabbed the lead on the fifth lap. Brookville’s late model entries put on a fine show with misfortune befalling Johnny Burns’ Car 50 out of Summerville driven by George Miller. He took his heat and was running second in the semi when the car’s engine blew, putting him out of action for the night. George McCracken of Ridgway took the late model feature win with George Snyder of Brookville pulling into third place behind Johnny Connor of DuBois.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 27, 1946
In recent baseball games, Brookville beat Emerickville 8-6 thanks to scoring all of its runs in the seventh and ninth innings, rallying from a 6-0 deficit. Baughman had four hits for Brookville, two of them a double. L. Schuckers had two hits for Emerickville. Brookville beat Sigel, 11-2, as Boagie Lindermuth, Fuzzy Carlson and Harry Sowers each had two hits. Jim Painter doubled and singled for Sigel. … From Bill Kelso’s Sports Shorts column: Five local baseball fans motored to Cleveland last Sunday and saw the Indians drop two to the Red Sox. You realize that Cleveland is the nearest American League town to Brookville and the trip is twice as far than Pittsburgh? The travelers Sunday were John Chilcott, John Kelly, Harry Clark, Charles Battaglia and Dick Shaffer. Attorney Charles J. Margiotti of Pittsburgh, former Jefferson County Attorney General, heads a group that’s expected to purchase the Pirates according to an article in Sunday’s Erie Dispatch-Herald. … Won’t it be fine when everything is well-organized in sports everywhere?
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 23, 1921
With Artman opposing Swigert at Ford City Tuesday, the Brookville baseball team won again, 13-10, in 11 innings. Swigert hit a homer in the ninth with one on and tied the score. The ball hit a stone and bounced over the fence. By getting a good start, Brookville trimmed Clearfield 5-4 here on Monday afternoon. Four runs were made in the second inning when Summers singled, Hill singled, Buddinger got to first on a fielder’s choice which forced Hill and second and Summers came home with Buddinger on Hart’s single. Hen Warren made a star one-handed catch of a low liner off Robinson’s bat, and later in the game, robbed Alexander of a hit by running with his back to the ball and suddenly wheeling about for a grasp at the oscillating pill. Robinson speared one by a flying leap. … All of the home teams won in the opening games of the Jefferson County Auto League on Tuesday. Conifer rolled up the largest score in a 14-5 win over Hazen. Corsica beat Allens Mills 11-5, Summerville beat the Brookville Legion 9-3 and the Brookville Athletics beat Sigel 11-7. The Brookville Title and Trust Co. offers a silver cup to the team winning first place.