TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 5, 2008
Redbank Valley, led by pitcher Craig Hibell, denied the Brookville Raiders baseball team a fourth straight District 9 Class AA title with a 6-2 win last Wednesday at Brockway Area High School. Hibell, who had two no-decisions in the last two district finals against the Raiders who won both games, tossed a four-hitter this time around with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Of the 112 pitches he threw, a whopping 78 of them were for strikes. He improved to 9-0. The Raiders, who finished 14-8, scored both of their runs in the first inning and had one hit the rest of the game. ... Former Brookville diving standout Kate Hynes earned some postseason recognition after her junior season at Drexel University. Hynes was named to the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District II Second Team thanks to her 3.81 grade point average as a Business Administration major. She was also recently named the Philadelphia Inquirer Women’s Swimming and Diving Academic performer of the Year and the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Earlier this year, Hynes became the first All-American in Drexel women’s swimming and diving history as she placed 13th on the 3-meter board at the NCAA Championships.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 10, 1993
With the bases loaded and the tying run on deck, Todd Sharp slammed the door on Buster’s with two strikeouts to end the game, preserving a 9-4 win for the Brookville Grays last Sunday at Memorial Field. Sharp saved the win for Grays starter Mike Haugh, who went the first 6 1/3 innings before Sharp replaced him. Dave Osborne went 2-for-3 with a double. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Knights of Columbus topped Byerly Tire, 12-3. Adam Knapp and Emil Johnson led K of C, combining on a five-hitter. Knapp had two hits as did Johnson. … In Little League softball, Central hung on to beat United, 11-10, to remain unbeaten. Tonya Harding hit a bases-loaded double to lead Central. … In youth soccer action, Ryan Kesterholt scored three first-half goals as the Patel Panthers beat S&T Bank of DuBois, 3-0, in under-10 action at DuBois’ Hoover Field.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, June 10, 1968
It’s been a long famine for the Brookville Grays, but it’s over and the Grays have feasted. For the first time in four games, the Grays have come out on top and it was at the expense of Clearfield pitching in an 11-4 win on the road. Bob Racchini and Ray Fitzgerald each had three hits, and Bob McCullough ripped a long home run. Gary Gilhousen went the distance, scattering 10 hits on the mound to get the win. The Grays were playing without some of their key players as Jim Rhodes, Sam Strano and Joe Troese were at two weeks of summer camp with the local Army Reserve unit. Kevin O’Donnell was playing Legion baseball in Reynoldsville.
