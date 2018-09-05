TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Sept. 9, 1993
Strong Vincent pounded out a 34-14 win over the Brookville Raiders football team in Erie last Friday night at Veterans Stadium. The Colonels rushed for 243 yards, led by Kareem Carson’s 93 yards. Todd Park’s 9-yard run and quarterback Jon Guth’s 3-yard run accounted for the Raiders’ touchdowns. Guth threw for 124 yards with Brad Heeter and Park rushing for 64 and 60 yards respectively. The Raiders host Clearfield this Friday in their first District 9 League game. … The C-L Lions opened the season with a strong 31-12 win over A-C Valley. Lions quarterback Mike Ferguson ran for 118 yards on five carries with two touchdowns while Luke Huwar ran for 83 yards on 11 carries and a score. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team beat Redbank Valley in three sets, 11-15, 15-7, 15-3, to improve to 2-0. Tina Ishman served 15 points with three aces and 38 assists. Megan Fiala had five kills and six blocks.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Sept. 9 1968
The Brookville Raiders opened the football season with a 31-14 loss at Karns City. The Raiders could not muster enough defensive power to stop the Gremlins. Dick Fleeger, who last year with the Southern Conference’s leading scorer, served notice that he has plans to repeat that feat again. The junior halfback took advantage of many openings in the Brookville front wall as he scored all five touchdowns for the Gremlins. The Raiders scored twice on Dick Bowley passes to John Mumford covering 11 and 45 yards in the second and third quarters respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.