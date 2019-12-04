TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009
The wrestling community in Brookville is mourning the loss of its most decorated wrestler this week. Jason Gilligan, 29, died Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Gilligan lived in Allentown and was a physical-education teacher at nearby Palisades High School. He was the head wrestling coach for four years before stepping down. Last February at the District 9 Wrestling Tournament at Clarion University, Gilligan became the first Raiders wrestler to be inducted into District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame, following coaches Les Turner and Lenny Ferraro. Gilligan became the first Raiders four-time district champion and is the program’s only three-time state medalist. He won the state title as a 145-pounder in 1999 and helped lead the Raiders to a state dual meet team championship. ... After finishing the 2008-09 season on a strong note, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team hopes to pick up where it left off in the postseason. This year’s Raiders have no seniors on the roster as head coach Dave Klepfer’s team has returning district champion Brett Smith leading the way. Smith won the 112-pound title as a freshman last spring.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 1, 1994
Its storybook season ending with a 14-13 loss to Forest Hills in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, the Brookville football team left Punxsutawney scratching its head on why things ended the way it did. On a broken play that had quarterback Jed Fiscus getting tackled as he handed the ball off to Brad Heeter who then dashed 45 yards for the would-be go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining, it turned out that the play was ruled dead by the officials. Doug Miller ran for 225 yards on 25 carries, which included an 85-yard TD run in the first quarter. Forest Hills led 8-7 at halftime before Heeter scored the Raiders’ second TD on a 1-yard run with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter. However, the missed extra-point kick proved to be the difference in the game as Forest Hills went up 14-13 on a touchdown with 4:03 remaining. The Raiders had the ball inside the Forest Hills 20 five times and scored just twice. The season ended at 9-4 for head coach Mike Donghia’s team. … The winter sports season starts soon and Brookville has a new girls’ basketball coach as Jon Benton begins his second tenure with the program.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 4, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team opened the season at home, losing a non-conference 56-54 decision in overtime to visiting DuBois Central Christian. DCC’s Bob Sekula hit two free throws with one second on the clock to give the Cardinals the road win. The Raiders led 20-13 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime, but a 20-13 edge by DCC in the fourth forced overtime. Dick Fenstermaker poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Raiders while Randy Bartlett scored 13 points and Bill Sebring added 11. The Raiders host Brockway Friday night.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 7, 1944
The Brookville basketball season opened Tuesday against Franklin, losing to the visitors, 34-20. Bill Wingard led the Red Raiders with eight points. The locals are home again tonight against Ridgway in a non-league tilt. The season schedule consists of 22 games, which is two apiece against league foes Falls Creek, Clearfield, Curwensville, Sykesville, DuBois, Brockway, Punxsutawney, Sandy Township and Reynoldsville with non-league games against Franklin, Ridgway and Meadville. Coach Ewing has four letterwinners back and has to work up the remainder of his squad from entirely green material. … Low temperatures and cold winds are blamed for the surprisingly light deer kill in the area in the first week of the big game season. No check has been made on the number of bucks bagged, but personal observation of hunters returning home through Brookville would indicate the percentage of fortunate nimrods very low in comparison with former years. Heavy snow which heralded the opening of the season, cutting down the visibility in some areas to zero. Joe Songer of Sigel killed an exceptional buck last Friday in the Cathers Run area. It weighed 165 pounds field dressed with 20 points on heavy antlers.