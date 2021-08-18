TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 18, 2011
Fall sports practices are under way at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone this week. Football scrimmages this Saturday have Brookville at Slippery Rock and Clarion-Limestone at Brockway with Cameron County there as well. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith and C.G. Mercatoris will both golf at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship for the second time in three years, with this year’s trip to Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wisconsin starting Monday. … Brookville sophomore Jack Huggins and Clarion-Limestone senior Billy Kelley lead their respective teams into a new golf season starting next week. They finished 18th and 22nd respectively at last year’s district tournament. For the Brookville girls, juniors Kelsey Heinrich, Kacey Osborne and Kirsten Gordon lead the way. Gordon and Heinrich played in last year’s district tournament.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 22, 1996
With the Brookville Area High School football field renovation under way and the practice field being in such bad shape, the Brookville Raiders football team scrimmaged in the outfield of the high school baseball field against Brockway. It was the first scrimmage of the year for first-year head coach Chris Dworek’s team. … The Raiders are coming off a 7-3 season and Dworek replaced Mike Donghia, who left to coach Middletown near Harrisburg. The Raiders are also Class 3A this year, looking to replace a group of 18 seniors lost to graduation. … Injury bugs, ineligibility and lack of participation is the story early on for the Clarion-Limestone Lions football team and head coach Clyde Conti, who went over 100 career wins last fall. He has 28 players on the preseason roster, but seven are on the sideline to start due to the various reasons. The Lions lost 11 players to graduation from last year’s 7-2 squad. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team is coming off its best season ever, 15-3 and a third-place finish at districts. Four letter winners are back for second-year head coach John Weaver, including Missy Novak, Tara Keith, April Geer and Jessie Renaldo.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 16, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 19, 1971
For the second straight year, Larry Smith of DeMans has been voted the Brookville Area Softball League’s MVP. He also landed a spot on the First Team All-Star squad in the outfield. Rich Stanczak of Crooks was voted Manager of the Year. Other First Team All-Stars were pitcher Ray Beatty of Crooks, Jack Corbin of Esso at catcher, Frank Foulkrod of Park’s at first base, Tom Fiscus of DeMans at second base, Pat Wright of Lindy’s at third base, and Tim Truman of Esso at shortstop. Other outfielders were Denny Henry of Lindy’s, Don Rhoades of Crooks and Dave McAninch of the Brookville Firemen. Crooks won the regular-season title and take a 24-2 record into the final games of the schedule. Esso is second at 21-3 while Lindy’s (20-6) and DeMans (16-10) claimed the final two playoff spots. The best-of-three first round series get started Thursday with Crooks facing DeMans and Esso playing Lindy’s.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 15, 1946
Mrs. Viola Pollum of Brookville broke the all-time women’s record for the United States in small bore rifle competition for shooting 20 shots at 100 yards, hanging up a score of 200 with 16 Xs. She was notified of this fact by the Washington office of the National Rifle Association and will be awarded the certificate which goes with this splendid honor of shooting. Pollum shot this record-breaking mark at Kittanning on July 13. Her husband Larue and her brother Bob Edeburn are among the ardent and successful shorts in this part of Pennsylvania. … Brookville and Emerickville tanged up last Thursday in Mountain League baseball action and while LaBorde struck out 14 over his nine innings for Emerickville, Brookville had sufficient power to won the game, 6-3. Boagie Lindermuth, Bill Nosker and Craig Webster each had two hits with Webster hitting a homer and Nosker, Webster and John Chilcott doubling. Boagie Lindermuth struck out nine and walked four for Brookville. … Although Brookville lost 9-1 and 8-7 to Clarion in the American Legion baseball final series, Brookville was granted the title because Clarion unknowingly used two over-age players and forfeited the Clarion Jefferson county champion of the 27th District.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 18, 1921
Auto polo will be the featured attraction at the Brookville Fair Sept. 13-16. Two teams will compete in front of the grandstand each day of the fair between two teams from the Austin C. Wilson’s World Famous Eastern and Western States teams, who proved to be a big attraction at Madison Square Garden in New York during the past winter season. The game is played in two halves of 20 minutes each and the ball used is the size of an ordinary basketball. Mallets are employed to hit the ball and goals are erected at each end of the track used. The objet of the game is to get the ball through the opponent’s goal, each counting as one point. … Boxing fans crowded Capizzi Hall in Ramsaytown Monday night where a number of fast bouts were put on, with Bill York as referee. About 40 were present from Brookville. The feature bout was between Arthur Moore of Ramsaytown and Young Angelo of Brookville. The popular decision was for Moore after a three-round go. McIntyre beat Carlson in two rounds, Goodyear and Moore Jr. were about even as were Bell and Markel. Dancing followed the bouts. One of the bouts was between two young men who had a “crow to pick” with each other and they hit as they meant it, but are said now to be on better terms than ever after their little set-to in the “manly art of defense.”