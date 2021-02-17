TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 17, 2011
Billy Kelley’s 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the game lifted the Clarion-Limestone Lions to a 55-52 win over Cranberry Tuesday night. … The Brookville Raiders’ chance to win the District 9 League title outright was stopped in its tracks by Elk County Catholic Monday night when the Crusaders ended the Raiders’ 11-game winning streak with a 69-59 win. Both teams can still claim the league title if one or the other loses their league finale. The 19-2 Raiders finished the schedule with DuBois while Elk County Catholic traveled to Bradford Wednesday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 22, 1996
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team topped Redbank Valley, 36-21, and hiked its dual meet record to 16-2 as the postseason approaches. Chad Constable finished the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record and he joins a select group — 1993 state champion Chuck Yale, 1987 graduate Shawn Galbreath, and the 1973 trio of Bill Crain, Pat Haines and Joe Milligan as the lone Raiders to finish the regular season with perfect records. Jeff Lindermuth was close, finishing 22-0-1 in 1990. … The Raiders got four No. 1 seeds for the upcoming District 9 Tournament in Clarion — Keith Ferraro at 112, Constable at 119, Jory Hubler at 125 and Warren Stout at 135. Jeremy Reitz and Jason Booser were No. 2 seeds at 145 and 189. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost 64-48 to Brockway in its regular-season finale. Chuck and Sam Whitling scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Raiders, who take an 18-6 record into the playoffs. They’ll face St. Marys for the District 9 Class 3A title at Clarion University on Feb. 28. … The Brookville Lady Raiders swimmers finished third at the District 9 Championships. Bambi Bowser won the 200-yard freestyle title while Carla Love won the 100 breaststroke. Sandy Bowser won diving.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 22, 1971
The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team clinched the Clarion County League championship last Friday night with an 85-71 win over Redbank Valley. Bob Larson led the Lions with 23 points while Randy Leadbetter scored 15 points. Bill Larson, Rich Caldwell and Joe Klepfer each scored 10 points. The Lions will enter the District 9 Class B playoffs along with most likely Kane, Brockway and Emporium. The D9 committee announced that the Clarion County champs will play the Allegheny Mountain League champs, Brockway, on March 9 at Clarion State College. … The Brookville Raiders lost 69-55 to Bradford, dropping to 2-18 with a game at home remaining with Kane. … The Brookville wrestlers beat Ridgway, 21-17, to wrap up their regular-season record at 8-3-1. Bill Crain, Gene Craven, Don Milligan, Don Gilbert, Ed Scott, Tom Ferraro and Larry Yeager won bouts for the Raiders.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 21, 1946
Although held to four points by Punxsutawney last Friday night, Frank Walton, flash of the Brookville High School basketball team, continued to set the pace last week in the race for individual scoring honors in the Southern Section Class A League. Welton’s 84 league points over eight games leads Al Bakas of DuBois by two points. … The second consecutive Mountain League championship was clinched by Coach Stuart Edwards’ Kane High Wolves in a 42-34 win over Sheffield. However, since Kane split with Bradford and Bradford issued a challenge to compete for the league title with Kane, the winner of their third matchup in Warren Friday night will play Brookville High, the Southern Section champions with the winner getting the District 10 champion in the state playoffs. … The most recent basketball wins by the locals were the 31-30 win over Punxsutawney and 42-38 triumph over Reynoldsville. Entries have started to come in to the Brookville YMCA for the annual Northwestern Pa. Independent Basketball Tournament that begins March 11. The tournament field will be capped at 32 teams. The Falls Creek Eagles were the first team to enter.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 17, 1921
Brookville High School still leads the NWPIAL League in basketball. So do Punxsutawney and Clearfield. So did all three the week before. And so will they continue until one of the three meets one of the other two, unless the “dope” is in some way spilled. As the locals were winning 47-30 over Reynoldsville last Friday night, Clearfield was defeating DuBois 46-20 and Punxsutawney was trimming New Bethlehem 41-25. All threw inners were at home with about the same margins of victory. For Brookville, Jones at guard played a determined game. Cad Kennedy, Dick Galbraith and Carl Lucas led the attack for the locals who share a 5-1 mark with Punxsutawney and Clearfield. … In a non-league game last Saturday night, Brookville won a rough a tumble kind of game against Ridgway, 27-20. We won’t say who started it, but after it was started, disciplinary action on the part of the referee was necessary to bring the game back into the channels of basketball. Alex Moore made 15 out of 28 foul goals for Brookville.