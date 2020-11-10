TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 11, 2010
The Brookville Raiders finished off their regular season with a 21-14 win over Redbank Valley, concluding the schedule with an 8-2 record. Next up for head coach Chris Dworek’s team is a date with Moniteau in the District 9 Class AA playoffs Saturday against Moniteau. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions’ season ended at 1-9 with a 20-18 loss at Ridgway. ... After losing to Northern Potter, 2-1, in the District 9 Class A finals, the Brookville Raiders soccer team’s season came to a close with a 1-0 loss to District 4’s North Star in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs. The Raiders’ season ended at 12-8-2. ... Clarion-Limestone’s Kellie Wyatt turned in her best finish in four trips to the PIAA Class A Cross Country Championships by placing 129th with a time of 21:28.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 9, 1995
The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team ran until they cried on the victory stand. In only its third season of existence since the program was re-started, the Lady Raiders won a state championship, becoming the first team in school history to claim such an honor. Last Saturday at the PIAA Championships on a chilly day at Penn State University’s Blue Golf Course, they dominated their way to the title. Their 89 team points was 73 points ahead of runner-up Annville-Cleona. All five scoring runners finished in the top 61, easily the best among the 85 teams entered. Sophomore Mandy Richards led the way with an 11th-place medal finish. The team placed all five runners — Richards, senior Amy Wolfe, senior Jen Standfest, sophomore Becky Hulse and freshman Alicia Gilson — across the line within a span of 52 seconds. “We were all thinking about (winning a title),” Richards said. “A lot of people were thinking it out loud to us. We’re all really excited right now.” … The Clarion-Limestone Lions lost their Class 1A football semifinal playoff game, 7-6, at home to Elk County Christian last Friday night. Down 7-0, the Lions scored on Mike Bowersox’s 6-yard run with 3:31 left in the game, but a failed two-point conversion was the difference. … Despite losing 19-7 to Punxsutawney, the Brookville Raiders were given a huge reprieve when Clearfield beat Curwensville, 6-0, to give the Raiders the second and final berth in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game against Redbank Valley.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 9, 1970
Happy Days are here again. The Brookville Raiders football team ended a 19-year span in which there were no championships to be claimed as it routed East Brady, 40-6, to clinch the Little Ten Conference title. The men of coach Al Lefevre have written themselves into local football history. Not only did they become the first time since 1951 to win a conference crown, but they elevated themselves to the all-time charts as they became the first team to win eight games in one season. The Raiders scored 28 points in the second quarter to break things wide open. Dave Richards started the onslaught with a 3-yard run while Bill Kutz scored the next three TDs on runs of 11, 1, and 5 yards. Steve White threw a TD pass to Mark Jolley for the first of two Raiders TDs in the fourth quarter. Richards finished off the scoring and put the Raiders up 40-0 with his 5-yard run. The season finished at 8-0-1 for the Raiders who started the year with an 8-8 tie with Brockway. The Raiders’ unbeaten streak, dating back to Week 3 of the 1969 season, now stands at 16 straight games. Brockway (6-0-3) finished second.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 8, 1945
Contacts have been made with the officers of the Jefferson County Baseball League, J.E. Long president and R.L. Rupert secretary-treasurer of Sykesville, in an effort to put the league in operation in 1946 after a lapse of war years, says the Sykesville Post-Dispatch. The officers are receptive to the suggestion and may decide upon a letter to former member clubs in an effort to seek their participation during the coming season. Locally, there seems to be plenty of baseball-minded young fellows who with proper coaching should make up an excellent team, but backing will be needed to make this a fact. The Brookville ball diamond will make an ideal playing field with the addition of a few loads of clay. The Brookville Kiwanis Club last summer graded the diamond and put in a carload of cinders for drainage, but were unable to secure clay to finish the job.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 11, 1920
Boys between the ages of 11 and 13 years who are interested in the organization of a basketball league to play Saturday morning during the winter are urged to meet at the YMCA Saturday morning at 9 a.m. sharp. If you cannot be present at that time and you want to play in such a league, be sure and see that Bart gets your name. Boys between the ages of 13 and 15 who are interested in playing Saturday afternoons are asked to meet at the YMCA at 1 p.m. sharp.