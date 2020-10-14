TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 14, 2010
After suffering their first loss of the season last week to DuBois, the Brookville Raiders responded in a big way with a comfortable 57-13 victory over Clarion-Limestone, spoiling the Lions’ homecoming last Friday night. After trailing briefly 7-6 early on, Brookville proceeded to score the next 44 points. The Raiders scored all nine times they touched the ball between the start of the game and the end of the third quarter. The Raiders led 43-7 at intermission, meaning the second half started with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock wound up and ready to go. ... A little hustle will take you a long way. And sometimes, it’ll reverse a four-set loss into a five-set win. That’s what happened Tuesday night as the Brookville Area High School volleyball team beat visiting DuBois, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 in five sets. Back on Sept. 9 at DuBois, the Lady Beavers won in four sets after dropping the opening set. This time, DuBois won the first set and couldn’t follow through. The Lady Raiders improved to 3-7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 12, 1995
The Brookville Raiders football team improved to 5-1 with a 20-0 shutout of Bradford last Friday night at home. While the Raiders’ defense held Bradford to just 119 yards of offense with two interceptions, both from Chris Rhodes who returned one 42 yards for a touchdown. Jed Fiscus threw a 28-yard fourth-down TD pass to Topper Moir in the first quarter and Jason Plyler scored on a 28-yard run. … Keystone dealt Clarion-Limestone its first football loss with a 35-14 win, scoring 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Matt McGuire and J.R. McGinley scored on runs of 2 and 23 yards respectively. McGinley ran for 132 yards on 19 carries. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team improved to 11-1 with a three-set win over Union and two-set win over A-C Valley last week. … The Brookville girls’ golf team finished third at the District 9 Tournament Monday at Coudersport Country Club. The Lady Raiders shot a three-player 336, which trailed Coudersport (299) and Bradford (310). Corinne Marzullo led the team with a 105 to tie for seventh. Alyshia Neal (107) and Amanda Brown (124) also played.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 12, 1970
The Brookville Area High School football team kept its torrid pace alive in the Little 10 Conference as the Raiders handed the Union Golden Knights a 26-14 setback last Saturday afternoon at the high school field. A steady downpour didn’t halt the smooth running Raiders machine and neither did the visitors from Union. The Raiders led 20-0 at halftime as fans watched delightfully through a screen of solid rain. Al Lefevre’s team won its fourth straight game after starting the season with a tie. Cary VanAken, a junior transfer from Kansas, is finding Western Pennsylvania to his liking. The defensive end recovered three fumbles, the first one setting up the Raiders’ first touchdown. Backup quarterback Ron Racchini scored on a fourth down run for the first score, starting quarterback Steve White ran one in from one yard out in the second quarter and Dave Richards scored on 10-yard run before halftime. Racchini connected with Mark Jolley for a 10-yard pass from Racchini in the third quarter. The teams combined for eight fumbles in the wet game, the Knights with five of those.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 11, 1945
This year’s reunion of the 1900 to 1906 football players from Brookville High School will be held next Saturday night at the fifth annual reunion at the American Hotel on Main Street. The event will particularly honor the 40th anniversary of the 1945 team. … As a lasting remembrance to the man who introduced athletics to Brookville High School, a bronze plaque will be unveiled at Andy Hastings Gymnasium Saturday afternoon honoring Dr. S.E. Downs who during his stay as an educator at the school at the turn of the century, introduced basketball, track and field and football. Sponsoring the plaque is the Old Timers Football Association, which is also meeting this weekend. … Some 66 aristocrats of the bird dog blue bloods vied for honors over the past weekend as the Brookville Field and Gun Club completed its annual trials on the club’s grounds at Mount Pleasant. The weather was about perfect for running conditions.
100 YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 14, 1920
The directors of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Inter-Scholastic Athletic League met in DuBois last Saturday and elected officers, recommended referees and adopted a schedule for the upcoming basketball season. The teams composing the league were represented by Stauffer of Punxsutawney; Koop of Clearfield; Lair of DuBois; Carter of Reynoldsville; McLaughlin of New Bethlehem; and Diener of Brookville. The league will begin play with one game a week on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, and March 4 and 11, a 10-game league schedule.