TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 9, 2011
Brookville’s Nathan Smith found himself in tough company when he ventured into Ohio to try to qualify for this year’s U.S. Open. At a 36-hole qualifier at Brookside Golf and Country Club and The Lakes Golf and Country Club, Smith shot a 1-over-par 145 and tied for 66th place among 119 golfers trying to grab one of 16 qualifying spots for this year’s Open held at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Smith shot an opening-round 72 and then finished with a 73 in the second round. Smith heads to the 58th Sunnehanna Amateur starting Thursday in Johnstown. … This year’s Brookville YMCA Millcreek Adventure Race drew 54 athletes. Cutting almost an hour off last year’s winning time was the six-man entry of James Stewart, Dennis Jack, James Baker, James Hamilton, Steve Hudson and Bill Stewart. They finished the course in 9 hours, 13 minutes as Hudson jogged into the finish line at the YMCA on Main Street at 4:14 p.m. last Saturday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 13, 1996
Dave Osborne’s tape-measure home run in the bottom of the first inning proved to be the winning hit as the Brookville Grays dusted the Curwensville Feed Store, 8-3, at Memorial Field. The Grays scored five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Osborne’s 425-foot plus homer than landed between the second and third base bag on the T-Ball field deep beyond the left-field fence. On the mound, Ron Talik recorded the win, going five innings while Dave Klepfer finished the game with two innings of relief. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team rallied to edge Reynoldsville, 8-7, after trailing 7-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying for the win. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Jared Hetrick’s two doubles highlighted Brookville Glove’s 5-3 win over Mike’s Comet. Zack Ankeny doubled for Mike’s. Glen-Gery scored eight runs over the first two innings and rode it out to a 9-4 win over S&T Bank. Travis Haney had two hits with a double. Ryan Schuckers had two hits with a double for S&T Bank. … In Brookville Little League softball, Jennifer Buck and April Moser each pounded out four hits in a 19-17 slugfest win for Owens-Illinois over DeMans. Erin Bartley and Caitlyn Bartley each had two hits for DeMans.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 7, 1971
Lindy’s Cafe has undisputed possession of first place in the Brookville Area Softball League with a 6-0 record. It rallied from an 8-0 deficit to beat Truman’s Store 9-8 and routed the Pinecreek Firemen, 22-0. Crooks and Esso are tied for second at 5-1. Jerry Fitzsimmons pitched Esso to a 7-4 win over DeMans with Dick Pitts taking the loss. Fitzsimmons and Fenstermaker hit homers for Esso. … Brookville Glove got solid pitching from Gary Larimer and Rod Silvis last week to maintain its grip on first place in the Brookville Area Little League. Larimer pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 in an 8-0 win over DeMans while Silvis whiffed 13 batters in a 10-0 shutout of the Pirates. In the DeMans win, Larimer was the top hitter for BG while Kevin Osborne led DeMans. Against the Pirates, Larimer and Silvis each hit homers. In other Little League action, the Pirates beat Knights of Columbus, 14-3. Ron Mauk and Jeff Burkett led the Pirates while Jeff Harding paced K of C. Doug Hubler was the winning pitcher. … The Brookville Grays fell victim to a strong Clearfield team in a 6-2 loss at home Sunday afternoon. The Grays fell to 3-3 as Gary Gilhousen doubled and singled. Rick Barkley singled in a run and Rick Simpson doubled and scored on Gilhousen’s single for the Grays’ runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 13, 1946
From Bill Kelso’s “Sports Shorts” column: Brookville High School had football, then didn’t have it for 25 years, then had it for 11 years and now hasn’t had it since 1940. That all adds up to what happens now. But we want a well-equipped, well-coached, well-conditioned outfit.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 9, 1921
With the defeat by the Elcos yesterday afternoon, 8-2, the Brookville baseballers now have an 11-7 record. Better support for Grief, even though he was hit hard, might have made a different result. The locals went to New Bethlehem Tuesday with Mooney pitching and won, 9-2. Monday, Brookville won for the third time against Reynoldsville by a score of 7-4. The game was featured by hard hitting on both sides and the thoughtful errors made by Reynoldsville at critical moments. Brookville had only two earned runs, but the others count just the same. Last Saturday’s 7-0 win over New Bethlehem saw Jack Summers wielding a big stick, driving out a double, home run and triple, knocking in four runs and scoring three himself. Jimmie DeHart played a strong game in the field, making two catches after hard runs, but the fielding feature was pulled by Hen Warren who leaped the reached about as high as the moon and speared one from Bain’s bat. Artman limited Newbie to just five hits. … The Sigel baseball team that’s been active for several years is now active with Lavern Gruver as president and David Slike as manager and Stewart G. Park as the secretary. The team beat Fisher, 12-4.