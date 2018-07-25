TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 24, 2008
Ben Marzullo’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Cole Cook with the winning run as the Brookville Grays beat Sykesville, 5-4, in their Federation League playoff opener at McKinley Field. The best-of-five quarterfinal series resumes in Sykesville. ... Laurel Eye Clinic finished its season by going 0-2 in the Jefferson County League American Legion baseball playoffs. LEC was ousted with an 11-5 loss to Punxsutawney. The young squad made up mostly of 15-and-16-year-olds finished 9-20 overall, including 7-13 during the JCL regular season. ... Clarion was knocked out of the Clarion County League American Legion playoffs with two losses, including a 5-2 loss to Knox in the final game. Clarion was 14-2 during the regular season and finished 15-4 overall.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 29, 1993
The Brookville Grays won the third and decisive game of their Federation League playoff series against the Central Twins, 6-2, to advance to the next round. Bruce Gunning, Mark Carrier and Donny Rhoades each had two hits while Mike Haugh and Todd Sharp combined for the win on the mound. … Brookville will have a cross country program this fall and participate in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. Head coach Doug Roseman reported that over 40 kids have expressed interest in participating. “With the talent we have here, I feel we should be very competitive.” All of the team’s meets will be on the road this year with the program planning to construct its own home course at the school campus before the start of next season. … Brookville swimmer Bambi Bowser brought home two gold medals at the third annual Bradford Invitational recently. Bowser, 15, won the Senior Division’s 50- and 200-yard freestyle races. She’ll be competing at the Keystone State Games in Harrisburg in August.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, July 29, 1968
The Brookville Grays were knocked out of the JC League second-half lead with a 4-3 loss to visiting Clearfield at Memorial Park. The loss dropped the Grays to 3-2, just a loss back in the loss column behind Clearfield, Punxsutawney and Pulaski. The Grays’ defense let them down and undermined the work of pitcher Jim Rhodes. … The Brookville Teener League playoffs get under way next week. Unbeaten Corsica wrapped up its third straight regular-season title with Reynoldsville looking to secure second place. The Yankees, Dodgers and Sigel Cubs are battling for the final two spots in the playoffs. Several makeup games are scheduled within the next week. … While baseball still holds the top spot in the immediate sports picture, high school football isn’t far away. Preseason practice for the Raiders begins Aug. 19, just three weeks away. Local fans appear to be looking for some big things from this year’s edition of the Raiders.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, July 29, 1943
Dr. H.H. Kilgus, well known physician and manufacturer of Brockway, Jefferson County, was yesterday named a member of the State Game Commission. His appointment runs to 1951. The selection of Dr. Kilgus by Gov. Edward Martin is a popular one throughout the county. … East Pittsburgh High School football and basketball head coach John Coleman has been hired to coach basketball at Punxsutawney High School. He’ll head to Jefferson County after 13 years in Pittsburgh. He’s a St. Bonaventure University graduate who compiled a 75-34-13 record in football.
