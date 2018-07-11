TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 10, 2008
Brookville’s 8-5 win over DuBois in Junior Little League Baseball All-Star action landed it in the Southern Tier finals against unbeaten St. Marys. Brookville scored seven runs with two outs. Seth Connor, who pitched 2 1/3 innings of effective relief, led the way at the plate with a 5-for-5 game. He doubled, scored two runs and stole two bases ... The Brookville Junior Little League softball all-stars finished 1-2 after getting eliminated by Warren, 21-6. Its lone win was a 10-9 decision over Brockway. Francheska Smith had three hits for Brookville. ... The Brookville 9-10-year-old baseball all-stars finished 1-2 after a 13-12 loss to Fox Township in eight innings. ... The Brookville 10-11-year-old all-stars lost its opening game to DuBois, 26-0, in four innings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 15, 1993
Punxsutawney knocked the Brookville Senior Little League baseball all-stars out of the District 10 tournament with a 6-2 win Tuesday. Mike Bedell tossed a five-hitter as Punxsutawney advanced to the Southern Tier finals against DuBois. … The Brookville Little League softball all-stars lost its first game in the D10 tournament with a 12-5 loss to Punxsutawney. Pitcher Ashela Heitzenrater limited Brookville to just one hit, a two-run double hit by Tonya Harding. … The Brookville Little League All-Stars were blanked 13-0 by Punxsutawney as Chad Meenan tossed a one-hitter over five innings in the 10-Run Rule decision. Punxsutawney got three home runs from Derek Wood, Trevor Young and Jeff Kimmerle. … The Brookville Junior Little League All-Stars also lost to Punxsutawney, 8-3. Curtis Rowe blasted a three-run homer for Brookville. Punxsutawney pitcher Gregg Farmery only yielded two hits, striking out 11 and walking three.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, July 15, 1968
The Brookville Little League All-Stars will try to reverse last year’s 12-0 loss to DuBois tonight with its District 10-opening game there this year. Gene Painter will get the ball to start on the mound for the local stars, according to manager Ivan “Cud” Mumford. … The Brookville Grays improved their second-half JC League record to 2-0 with a 12-6 win over the DuBois Rockets Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field. The Grays trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before scoring four runs in the seventh and six more in the eighth. The Grays banged out 19 hits with Bob Lucas and J.C. Simpson with three hits apiece. Kevin O’Donnell, Gary Gilhousen, Thad Droast, Bob McCullough, Denny Henry and Bob Maholic each had two hits. … Don Stroup and and Jim Kifer shot a 71 for a two-stroke win over John Mitchell and Herb Kifer in last weekend’s annual Low Ball Tournament held at Pinecrest Country Club.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, July 15, 1943
From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” column: The June (1942) following Pearl Harbor had manufacturers halting all work on ammo for civilian use. The reason was obvious in the fact of the great amounts needed by our armed forces. And, of course, this was OK by most of the rank and file nimrods of forest and field. For no one can deny that nothing must stand in the way of winning the war, nothing. By early fall, dealers’ shelves were all completely depleted by any kind of shotgun shells. A few odd sizes remained, but soon they were gone too. It even got so bad that many hunters bought the common “punkin ball” and reloaded it with smaller loads. This all came about because public officials were not far-sighted enough to instigate or force a simple rationing plan whereby everyone would be allowed a certain number of shells, enough for the average hunter and keep the extra supply over until this year. When officials failed to do this then, merchants didn’t bother either and as a result, the shelves were stripped bare and the excess shells now rest and mold in sportsmen’s shooting cabinets. Some will never be used. Such a mistake was complete natural and since then steps have been taken to correct this error. In spite of last year’s early rush, the general hunting season was a huge success. Somehow or other, everyone managed to obtain enough shells for their shooting needs. Now, the situation is reversed. Many nimrods find their store of ammunition about exhausted due to the good season experienced. Through careful planning, conservation and restoration work, our wildlife has staged a remarkable comeback. Each year, the kill of ducks, rabbits, squirrels, pheasants, deer etc. represent a quarter of a million pounds, enough to feed an army of 700,000 for about one year. Think of that. Without the good work of the Conservation Departments, there would be no supervision of the game crop and as a result would not be long before we would be back to the deplorable situation of 1900.
