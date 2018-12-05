TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 9, 1993
Lenny Ferraro takes over the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, which opens the season next Tuesday at home against Cranberry. The Raiders were 11-6 last year with nine starters back from that team, five of them seniors. Ferraro has a 26-man roster to work with, led by returning state qualifier Brock Powell at 171. Other probable starters: Jason Salvo or Ken Lindemuth at 103, Chad Constable at 112, Jory Hubler at 119, Warren Stout or Bob Betts at 125, Steve Clinger at 130, Eric McCracken at 135, Mike Mason at 140, David Jackson at 152, Jason Booser at 160, Bucky McKillop at 189 and Brad Heeter at heavyweight. … Both Brookville Area High School basketball teams are at home for their tip-off tournaments this weekend. Both teams open with Titusville. The boys were 15-10 last year and start with a new coach as Randy Reitz replaces longtime coach Larry McManigle. Bradford and Kittanning will meet in the other semifinal. On the girls’ side, the Lady Raiders are coming off a 20-5 season and head coach Vern Shreckengost has four starters back in seniors Megan Fiala, Barbie Walters and Mindy Gunning, and junior Shelley Falconer. Bradford and Ridgway are the other teams in the tournament. … The Brookville YMCA City Basketball League season got under way. In one game, the Ice House edged Penn Separator 60-59. Dalton Park led the Ice House with 17 points while Ron Dolby and Chris Snyder each scored 12 points with Scott Feldman finishing with nine. Bud Baughman led Penn Separator with 24 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 5, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, Dec. 9, 1968
Brookville Raiders quarterback Dick Bowley was named an Associated Press All-State football player recently. Bowley passed for 1,348 yards in leading the Raiders to a 6-3 finish. He threw for 1,359 yards last year and finished his career with a school-record 2,895 yards (that total stood as a record until Jon Guth finished with 4,033 yards in 1993). … Hunters from a wide area of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia crowded the roads, camps and taverns of Jefferson County over the weekend in anticipation of the annual rifle buck season that started Monday. According to John DeMotte of DeMans, he sold over 3,000 hunting licenses, nearly half of which were non-resident. When opening day came, however, there were a lot of disappointed hunters. According to George Miller, Game Warden of Northern Jefferson County, the kill in wooded areas is light with hunters finding most success in the farmlands to the east and northeast of Brookville. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team opens the season Tuesday at home against DuBois. Head coach Les Turner’s likely starting lineup: 95-Rick Mauk, Soph., 103-Al Emery, Sr., 112-Gene Craven, Soph., 120-Don Milligan, Soph., 127-Perry Songer, Sr., 133-Lenny Ferraro, Sr., 138-Jere Gilligan, Sr., 145-Randy Bartley, Sr., 154-John Silvis, Soph., 165-Denny Leech, Jr., 180-Dave Ferringer, Jr., HWT-Doug Davis, Soph. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its first game of the year in a 56-32 win at home against Brockway. Dick Fenstermaker and Dick Bowley scored 16 and 14 points respectively to lead the Raiders.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 9, 1943
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 9, 1943
The Brookville basketball team opened the season with a 32-19 loss at Franklin last Friday. The home team jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter. Bill Wingard led the locals with nine points. … The league schedule starts Dec 17 here against Reynoldsville, which is considered one of the favorites in the section this year. Brookville’s roster also includes Tom Johnson, Bill Hepler, Bill Cooley and Dan Miller. … Deer hunting with bows and arrows in Pennsylvania has become more or less a lost art since the departure of the native redskins from our forests. However, it was practiced to some extent in the wood around Brookville a few years ago by William H. North. He’s now serving with a mapping squadron in the U.S. Army, but he’ll be interested to learn that Charley Stewart of Punxsutawney downed a buck using a bow on the first day of the season in the Portland Mills area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.