TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 10, 2008
The Brookville Raiders baseball team notched a 15-10 slugfest at St. Marys to improve to 2-0. The Raiders scored six runs in the first inning. Joe Galbraith, Gabe Wonderling, Jeremy Aharrah, Greg Sobol and Jacob Means — the team’s top five hitters — had eight hits, drove in seven runs and scored 11 runs. Aharrah had three hits, including a double and four RBIs. Shane Heschke and three hits and scored two runs. ... The Clarion-Limestone baseball team opened its season with an 11-1 win in five innings at Moniteau. Glenn Stewart threw a three-hitter while striking out 12 batters with no walks. ... The Brookville track and field teams were swept at Elk County Catholic with the boys losing 93-57 and the girls losing 91-60. For the Lady Raiders, Courtney Newsome was a quadruple winner, taking firsts in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and the triple and long jumps. The Raiders got four wins from Alex Kerr, who won the 110 and 300 hurdles, and 100 dash while running a leg on the 4x100 relay. ... Both area softball teams lost their openers. Brookville dropped a 12-2 game at Punxsutawney while Clarion-Limestone fell 5-0 at Moniteau.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 15, 1993
Aaron Martz tossed a five-hitter to lead the Brookville Raiders baseball team to a 7-2 win over Bradford. Martz, Jon Guth and Brad Heeter each had two hits as the Raiders improved to 3-0. … Kim Battaglia tossed a one-hitter to lead the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team to a 16-2 rout of Bradford Central in five innings. Battaglia struck out six and walked three while helping lead the offense with two hits and four runs scored. Mandy Schmidt had three hits with a double and Becky Yale finished with two hits and a triple. … Celebrating a wrestling season that was highlighted by the school’s first-ever state champion in Chuck Yale, the Brookville Raiders had their postseason banquet that was also the last for longtime and retiring coach Les Turner. “I said 30 years ago that I didn’t come here to make friends. I came to build a quality wrestling program and fortunately, I made a lot of friends and because of all of you, we built a quality wrestling program. I want to recognize Chuck beyond winning a championship. It is important to win a championship, but it is more important what kind of champion you are.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 11, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, April 15, 1968
The Brookville track and field team beat Redbank Valley in its season opener Tuesday, 81-69. Senior Mike Wolfe, who already owns the mile and two-mile track records, put his name into the books again as he led the Raiders to the win over the Bulldogs. Wolfe broke the record in the 880-yard run with a 2:11.1. Meanwhile, his teammate Mike Garvey broke the record in the triple jump with a new standard of 39 feet, 7 inches. Wolfe, Bill Farley Mark Weaver and Bill Hawkins also added first-place finishes for the Raiders. Farley. Farley won the 220 dash (24.5) and 100 dash (11.1). Hawkins won the mile (4:45.1) and Weaver took the two-mile (11:07). Garvey won the long jump while Doug Miller won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches). Brookville won two of the three relays, the mile and two-mile. Against Clarion, the Raiders routed the Bobcats, 90.5-50.5 as Wolfe again broke his own record in the 880 run with a time of 2:08.4. John Crain, a senior, tied the school record in the pole vault when he cleared 10 feet, 6 inches. … The Brookville baseball team bowed to Marion Center, 4-0, in its opener. The golfers lost as well in match play, 11 1/2-4 1/2. Bill Crawford, the Raiders’ No. 1 player, shot the low round for the team with a 78. Clearfield’s Eric Pfilsinger shot a 77 to beat Crawford in their match. … In the annual District 9 League Coaches All-League basketball team announcement, Brookville’s Bill Mitchell and Jeff McKinley were honored with Second Team berths. Dick Bowley was an Honorable Mention selection.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 15, 1943
The greatest supply of trout since the sport became organized awaits anglers at 5 a.m. Thursday morning in Jefferson County. This was the happy information received Monday afternoon from Marc DeBerti. The immediate streams in Jefferson County which can be easily reached from Brookville have been stocked with at least 30,000 legal trout. Streams being stocked for anglers include the North Fork, Coder Run, Clear Creek, Mill Creek, Sulger Mill Creek and Corsica Mill Creek. The fish commission restocked every stream in the county in 1942 and it is estimated that many of these trout will measure 12 to 14 inches in length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.