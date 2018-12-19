TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2008
Janelle Mescall hit one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds left in the game to lift the Brookville Lady Raiders to a 38-37 win over District 9 League rival Punxsutawney. Brynna Hetrick scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders, who improved to 3-1. ... Brookville will fill two of its spring sports coaching vacancies with Punxsutawney natives. The Raiders’ new baseball coach will be Doug Mesoraco, a longtime baseball coach in Punxsutawney with the American Legion program. Leslie Caylor was named the school’s new varsity softball coach. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team blasted Clarion, 62-39. Matt Potvin scored 12 points to lead the Lions, who improved to 3-2. ... The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished 18th out of 27 teams at the Penn Manor Tournament in Millersville. Five Raiders finished with top-eight placings — Brett Smith seventh at 112, Dylan Zimmerman seventh at 130, Derek Shattenburg eighth at 140, Jacob Shields fifth at 189 and Logan Stout seventh at heavyweight.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 23, 1993
Two area football players accorded honors on this year’s Associated Press Small School All-State Football Team this week. Brookville’s Jon Guth and Clarion-Limestone’s Luke Huwar were named to the second team. Guth was named as defensive specialist. While setting the team career passing yardage record and finishing the year with 1,502 yards passing, he also led the team in sacks on defense while returned an interception for a touchdown. He also averaged 38 yards per punt. Huwar was named a defensive back after intercepting eight passes and recovered two fumbles. He also ran for 1,636 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Lions, who won the District 9 Class A title. … The Brookville Lady Raiders picked up their first basketball win of the year in a 32-31 win over Clarion-Limestone, which had a chance to tie the game at the end, but Lisa Aaron made one of two free throws with five seconds left on the clock. Megan Fiala scored 14 points to lead Brookville while Aaron led C-L with 14 points as well. … On the boys’ side, Brookville beat C-L, 67-35. Jake Alexander led the Raiders with 14 points while Brad McAninch finished with 12 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 19, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, Dec. 23, 1968
The Brookville Raiders basketball team chalked up its fourth straight win of the young season as they scalped the Franklin Knights 78-54 Tuesday night at the home gymnasium. It’s the only time that the longtime non-conference foes meet this year. The Raiders are 2-1 this year against District 10 opponents. They split games with Meadville. Dan McManigle had his best game of the year as he scored 23 points with Jeff McKinley finished with 20 points. Dick Bowley and Tom Clark scored 17 and 12 points respectively. The Raiders led 44-24 at halftime. … The Brookville wrestlers lost their third straight match in a 29-16 setback to Oil City last Wednesday. Gene Craven (decision) at 112, Don Milligan (decision) at 120, Perry Songer (decision) at 127 and Randy Bartley (pin) at 145 won for the Raiders while Denny Leech wrestled to a tie at 165. The Raiders host their inaugural Tri-County Tournament this weekend. Joining the Raiders are Ridgway, North Clarion and Brockway. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team heads to the St. Marys Holiday Tournament starting Friday night. The Raiders open with St. Marys while Brockway and Johnsonburg face off in the other matchup.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 23, 1943
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 23, 1943
The Brookville High School basketball team won its first two league games to start the season, beating Reynoldsville at Hastings Gymnasium, 27-24, and DuBois, 23-22. Both games were close and fast, the win over DuBois coming in the last minute on a toss by Frank Welton. Bill Hepler scored 10 points for the Red Raiders in the win over Reynoldsville while Bill Wingard scored 10 points against DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.