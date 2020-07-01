TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 1, 2010
Pitcher Glenn Stewart’s longest outing in about a month sparked the Brookville Grays to a 7-3 win over NAPA Auto Parts in Federation League action Tuesday night at McKinley Field. Stewart was lights-out for five innings, needing just 56 pitches as he allowed only three runners, two of them singles by Kasey Clinton. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. The Grays, now at 13-6, are in second place, one game behind Rossiter. The two meet next Tuesday at McKinley Field. ... Two Brookville All-Star teams won games. The 9-10-year-olds routed Brockway, 14-3. Keelan Kunselman hit an inside-the-park grand slam homer and Ryan Johnson was the winning pitcher. The 15-16-year-olds edged Punxsutawney, 5-4. Brookville trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring all five of its runs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 6, 1995
The Brookville Grays improved to 16-4 in the Federation League with a doubleheader sweep of the DuBois Rockets on Sunday, 6-5 and 15-10. In the first game, the Grays scored five runs in the third inning with Joe McPherson, Brian Conklin, Bob Maschmeyer and Mark Carrier driving in runs. In the second game where both teams combined for 25 hits, it was Dave Klepfer’s RBI groundout that put the Grays ahead for good at 11-10. … The Brookville wrestling program crowned another state champion in the Greco-Roman division over the summer. Brad Heeter won the 220-pound title in the Junior Division while Matt Geer was runner-up in the 103.5-pound Cadet Division. Keith Ferraro and Jeff McLaughlin also wrestled in the Cadet and Schoolboys divisions. In Freestyle, both Heeter and Geer placed second while heavyweight Eric Fye came through with a fourth-place finish. McLaughlin, Ferraro and Warren Stout all wrestled in the Junior Division. Heeter, Geer, Fye and Jeremy Reitz will advance to nationals. Reitz, who is training for the All-World Tournament in Hungary, was given the chance to also advance to nationals.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 2, 1970
The Brookville Grays beat Brockway, 5-2, Tuesday night at Memorial Park in a previously rained-out affair. Joe Green was the winning pitcher. Manager Bob McCullough’s team is 5-5 going into Wednesday’s game at home against St. Marys … The Brookville American Legion baseball team edged Reynoldsville, 2-1, Tuesday in Reynoldsville. Jack Demotte’s two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning was the difference as Brookville improved to 4-3. … Dennis Hulse and Rick Simpson of the Brookville American Legion baseball team participated in the preliminary regional All-Star game in Jeannette last Wednesday. Both had a chance to advance to the final regional game in Freeport on July 12. The best players selected from that game advances to the Legion’s East-West Game in Harrisburg on Aug. 8. John Miknis of DuBois was the only other player from the Jefferson County League to participate at Jeannette. … The Brookville White Sox beat the Sigel Cubs, 15-8, in a wild game at Brookville’s Memorial Park on Monday to stay unbeaten in the Brookville Area Teener League. The White Sox scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Bill Reitz was the winning pitcher, adding a 4-for-4 at the plate with three doubles.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 5, 1945
Clair Hepler was named the new director at the Brookville YMCA last Tuesday night at the regular meeting of the board. He will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of F.C McFadden. Hepler also fills the position of the new treasurer as well. He’s been active in the community since moving here from New Bethlehem about five years ago. The YMCA will sponsor a trip to Pittsburgh on July 14 to see the Philadelphia Phillies in what probably be the first experience of big league baseball for most of the boys. Reservations are available for up to 40 boys and it’ll be based on a first-come, first-served basis. The boys will also visit the Highland Park Zoo, Carnegie Museum and take a swim at the YMCA after the game. They’ll carry their noon lunch and dinner in the evening will be provided as part of the trip.