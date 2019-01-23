TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008
Brookville Raiders wrestler Justin Moore won his 100th bout during last weekend’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals, decisioning Reynolds’ Tony D’Urso, 3-0. The Raiders finished 0-5 at the Duals, losing to Reynolds (67-6), Redbank Valley (41-25), Northern Lehigh (39-29), Greenville (54-18) and Line Mountain (39-21). Moore was the sixth Raider to reach 100 wins. He went 5-0 at the Duals and improved his record to 26-3. Reynolds finished a perfect 5-0 while Greenville, Northern Lehigh and Redbank Valley were 3-2. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team improved to 9-9 with a 47-33 win over DuBois Central Catholic. Brynna Hetrick led the Lady Raiders with 14 points. ... Erika Keck scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions’ 47-32 win over A-C Valley.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 27, 1994
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team downed Karns City, 51-31. Mindy Gunning led the way with 14 points and Megan Fiala scored 12 points, made 12 rebounds and added five steals as the Lady Raiders improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the KSAC. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions downed Union, 49-45, led by Tricia Masters’ 22 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team ended a four-year losing streak to Titusville, beating the Rockets 30-21. Now 7-0, the Raiders got wins on the mat from Chad Constable (major), Jory Hubler (decision), Eric McCracken (major), Matt Kramer (decision), Mike Mason (major) and Brad Heeter (pin).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan. 23, 1969
Brookville American,
Monday, Jan. 27, 1969
The 33rd Annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-15 at the Brookville Area High School officials announced recently. It’s one of the oldest and most popular tournaments in the state and it’s sponsored by the Brookville YMCA. Tournament chairman Albert Zufall is sending out information to the area leagues. The entry fee is $20 and rosters consist up to 12 players. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed St. Marys, 77-45, Tuesday night to improve its league record to 4-1. That sets up a big matchup at 5-0 Bradford Friday night. Five Raiders reached double figures in scoring against the Dutch — Tom Clark (16), Dick Fenstermaker (15), Dan McManigle (12), Jeff McKinley (11) and Dick Bowley (11). … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team won its second match of the year, 38-9 over Marion Center at home last Friday night. Winning for the Raiders were Rick Mauk (pin), Al Emery (pin), Gene Craven (decision), Tom Songer (decision), Lenny Ferraro (forfeit), Jere Gilligan (pin), Randy Bartley (pin), Dave Ferringer (decision) and Doug Davis (decision). … The Raiders basketball team lost at Bradford, 58-48, last Friday night. McManigle and McKinley scored 18 and 10 points respectively. The Owls led by 16 points going into the fourth quarter.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Thursday, Jan 27, 1944
With a 28-13 win at home against Falls Creek last Friday at Hastings Gymnasium, the Brookville Red Raiders improved their league record to 6-0. Bill Cooley led the locals with eight points. … The following scores are from the Brookville High School rifle club at the second bi-weekly match of the National Rifle Association: Blair Brenneman (95), Nancy Henderson (93), John Foulks (92), Dick Reitz (92), Chip Harriger (91), Bob Baughman (91), Dan Rhodes (89), Marian Haney (89), Wendell Martz (81) and Mike Christy (77).
