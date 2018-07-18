TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 17, 2008
After claiming the Southern Tier crown going through the losers’ bracket, the Brookville Junior Little League All-Star baseball team came up short on a quest for the District 10 title with a 10-4 loss at Warren Monday. Brookville finished 5-2 in all-star play. ... Veteran Jermie Fitzgerald threw in his first game of the year and Ben Marzullo hit his first homer of the season as the Brookville Grays beat St. Marys, 3-1, in Federation League baseball action Tuesday night at McKinley Field. Fitzgerald struck out 11 and scattered six hits in 6 1/3 innings. ... The Clarion American Legion baseball team opened the Clarion County League playoffs with a 17-2 rout of North Clarion. Jace Rhoads tossed a five-hitter. ... Laurel Eye Clinic also starts the American Legion postseason in the Jefferson County League at DuBois. The defending league champions finished the regular season at 7-13.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 22, 1993
The Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team lost in the District 10 Southern Tier final to Punxsutawney, 3-1 in eight innings Monday night. Punxsutawney’s Chad Meenan gave up a run in the first inning, then allowed just two hits the rest of the way, striking out eight overall. He retired 12 straight batters after Ben Marzullo doubled in the first inning and 17 out of the final 18 batters he faced. Ernie Brewer threw 5 1/3 innings for Brookville, giving up five hits, before being replaced by Russ Goddard. … Punxsutawney also eliminated Brookville from the Junior Little League tournament with a 8-5 win in the Southern Tier Finals. … In softball, Punxsutawney downed Brookville in the Little League Southern Tier final with an 8-7 win at Zufall Field, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, July 18, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, July 22, 1968
In a heart-breaking loss coming on a game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Brookville Little League All-Stars were eliminated from District 10 play with a 6-5 loss to DuBois Monday at Way Memorial Field in DuBois. Brookville trailed 4-0 after four innings and 5-1 going into its last at-bat in the top of the sixth before scoring four runs to tie the game before Ricky Carns ripped a long home run down the left-field line off Brookville pitcher Keenan Crooks to win it. In the top of the sixth, Rodney Caylor hit a pinch-hit single and after Tom Hopkins replaced him, Keenan Crooks blasted a two-run homer. Then with two outs, Gene Painter singled in two runs to tie things up. But Carns ended it in the bottom of the sixth. … The Brookville Grays lost 6-1 to the Punxsutawney Maroons, but still maintained their hold on first place in the second half standings of the J-C League. The Grays fell to 3-1, sharing first in the loss column with the Maroons, Clearfield and Pulaski. … The Pirates clinched the Brookville Little League title and were 16-2 going into the final week of the regular season. Members of the team are Tim Manners, Dave and Gary Mumford, Doug Beatty, Howard Hubler, Darrell Slimak, Randy Geer, Roger Glenn, Paul Harris, Ken Fiscus, Rick Pitts, Keenan Crooks, Dave Crooks, Mark Glenn and Dan Baughman. The team was managed by Ivan “Cud” Mumford with assistants Dick Pitts and Ed Hubler.
