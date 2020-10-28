TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 28, 2010
The Brookville Raiders blanked Clarion, 40-0, for their first shutout of the Bobcats in 40 years last Friday night at Clarion University. Improving to 7-1 for the first time since 2006, the Raiders scored in all four quarters with quarterback Steven Kennedy throwing two touchdown passes to Jared Heschke while running for two from 27 and 3 yards out. Kenned threw for 180 yards and ran for 64 while Ryan Kerr rushed for 111 yards on 19 carries. The Raiders travel to Punxsutawney Friday night to decide the first-ever KSAC-Large School Division title. Both teams are 3-0 in division play. The Chucks, winners of 16 straight regular season games, are trying to secure their first unbeaten regular season since 1977. ... The Brookville Raiders soccer team beat visiting Port Allegany, 3-2, in overtime in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs Monday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 26, 1995
Doug Miller’s game-opening 91-yard kick return set the tone for the Brookville Raiders football team in its 21-6 win over Cambridge Springs last Friday night. The Raiders defense was dominating all night, holding the Blue Devils to just 136 yards of offense and five first downs. Miller ran for 92 yards on 24 carries with a 6-yard TD run. Quarterback Jed Fiscus, coming off a dislocated index finger, completed 5 of 6 passes for 73 yards with a 26-yard TD pass to Topper Moir. … Redbank Valley edged Clarion-Limestone, 7-6, for its second straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title. Mike Bowersox’s 5-yard run in the first quarter accounted for the Lions’ lone points. … The Brookville Youth Flag Football League completed its regular season. This weekend are the championship games as Mike’s Comet (6-1) faces Owens-Illinois (7-0) in the Senior final while Means-Lauf (6-1) plays Swab’s Supply (7-0) in the Junior final.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 26, 1970
The Brookville Area High School Raiders played fooball like true conference champions last Saturday afternoon as they put forth a great second-half showing to defeat A-C Valley 32-8 in what was the 1970 Homecoming game here. The score was tied 8-8 at halftime before Marsha Emery was crowned Homecoming Queen. Dave Richards ran for two 1-yard TD runs in the third quarter and Fred Geer added a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Raiders improved to 6-0-1 with their seventh straight Homecoming win. Bill Kutz scored on a 5-yard run in the first half, but the visiting Falcons tied it at 8-8 after Jay Collier’s 7-yard pass to Mark Louise. ... WPME radio announcer Charles Erhard called Kutz “a little bundle of dynamite.” A 5-foot-7 junior, Kutz weighs 135 pounds. Time and time again he’s impressed everyone with his quickness, speed, determination and guts. Dan Bowley, a sophomore, saw considerable time at center as starter Jack DeMotte was nursing a hip injury.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 25, 1945
From Marc DeBerti’s Your Outdoors column: Next Thursday, Nov. 1, the woods, thickets and old fields will echo with the bang, bang of scatterguns as approximately 500,000 nimrods take to the open spaces in quest of his favorite sport and game. This year with the season opening on Thursday rather than Saturday, it is anticipated that many will begin the opening day and take the entire weekend in order to get in as much hunting as possible while the weather is good.
Brookville American, Oct. 28, 1920
Those interested in baseball in Jefferson County are going to make an effort this week to have a real strong club for next season to represent Punxsutawney, Reynoldsvile and Brookville. This team is to be known as the Jefferson County Club or something suitable. As these three towns all have parks and plenty of good baseball fans, there should be no trouble in getting money enough to back one of the best clubs in this section of the state. Games could be played and arranged so that each town would have plenty of games as a series of three games could be arranged. Among the well-known players who have been lined up and ready to meet any of the stronger clubs are Rube Haggerty, Bill and Jim Ritter, Ed Monroe, Joe Wilson, Buffington, Hen Warren, Horace Mooney, Dan Marafino, Red Swanson, Red Murray, Tom Alexander, Pete McCracken, Dick Clarke and Lon Henderson, and any other that would be glad to try out on a club like this.