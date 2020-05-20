TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 20, 2010
The Brookville Area High School track and field teams have seven top-seeded entries for this Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships that they’ll be hosting. The Lady Raiders have five of the seven top seeds with Lanae Newsome in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Aisha Newsome in the 300 hurdles and Jessy Mathewson in the 110 hurdles. The Newsomes, Mathewson and Francheska Smith are seeded first as well in the 4x100 relay. For the Raiders, Vinny Dougherty is seeded first in the triple jump and Ryan Kerr in the javelin. ... The Brookville Grays won their Federation League opener, 5-2, as Glenn Stewart, Jacob Means and Rob Jewett combined to throw a five-hitter.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 25, 1995
In dominating fashion, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team won the team title at last Saturday’s District 9 Championships in Kane. The Lady Raiders qualified 12 athletes for the state meet at Shippensburg University. The Lady Raiders’ 4x800-meter relay of Katrina Fiala, Amy Wolfe, Jen Standfest and Mandy Richards not only broke the team record, but also the meet record with a winning time of 9:52.3. Also breaking a team record was the winning 4x100 relay of Jessie Connor, Corinne Marzullo, Erica Taylor and Mary Mason. That foursome won with a time of 51.6 seconds. Also winning was the 4x400 relay of Judy Croxton, Esther Steel, Richards and Mason (4:15). Taylor won the 200 dash (27.2) while Michelle Welsh won the 100 hurdles (16.6). Richards won the 800 run (2:26.2) and Mason won the 300 hurdles (48.7). For the C-L girls, Laura Smith qualified for states after winning the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 2 inches. The Brookville boys finished fifth in the team standings and qualified Ken Shaffer for the state meet after he won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 1/2 inch. Clarion-Limestone will send two boys to states as Matt McGuire won the 400 dash (41.1) and Jamie Walker won the javelin with a toss of 182 feet, 6 inches. … The 14-4 Brookville Raiders baseball team earned the top seed for the upcoming District 9 Class 3A tournament and will open with Punxsutawney.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 25, 1970
The Brookville Grays lost their JC League season-opener in a 4-1 decision to the DuBois Litts Club in Reynoldsville Sunday. All the scoring by both teams occurred in the first inning with the Grays managing just three hits against Litts Club ace Mike Lepionka, who fanned 17 batters. Myron Carrodus had two of the Grays’ three hits with Ray Fitzgerald getting the other one. The starting lineup had Rick Barkley in center field, Rick Simpson at first base, Carrodus catching, McCullough at second base, Gary Gilhousen at shortstop, Fitzgerald in left field, Leland McLaughlin at third and Ross Ananea in right field. … Crooks Clothing and DeMans got out of the first week of the Brookville Area Softball League as the only unbeaten teams with 2-0 marks. Crooks beat Hanley, 23-10, and Lindy’s Cafe, 12-9. Ray Beatty hit his second home run of the year and tripled while Denny Henry tripled twice for Lindy’s. DeMans won the first game of the year on the field with a 7-4 win over defending champion Truman’s as Ken Keth tripled, and beat Park’s 14-5 as Larry Smith homered and Don Espy went 3-for-3. Ron Park homered for Park’s.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 24, 1945
Brookville High School athletes won second place in the four-way track and field meet at Punxsutawney last Friday afternoon when they piled up a total of 58 points to Punxsutawney’s 70. Other scores were Johnsonburg with 43 and Clarion 14. Winners were Miller in the mile run, Shields in the discus with a throw of 97 feet, 3 inches, Chittester in the broad jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7 1/2 inches, Weiss in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 1 1/2 inches and Miller tying for first in the high jump at five feet.