TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 24, 2008
The Clarion-Limestone Lions and Redbank Valley got to face each other at PNC Park with the Bulldogs winning, 5-2. Redbank Valley senior Craig Hibell hit a three-run homer just over the 320-foot sign on the 21-foot high “Clemente” wall in right field. It was the third straight year Redbank Valley got to play at PNC Park while C-L was playing in Pittsburgh for the first time since the late 1990s. The Lions had 10 hits in the loss as Ben Stewart and Jace Rhoads each had two hits. ... The Brookville softball team dropped a 1-0 game at Elk County Catholic. Lady Crusaders pitcher Lauren Evers tossed a two-hitter. ... The Brookville Raiders baseball team lost to Curwensville, 10-3. Jeremy Aharrah had two hits for the Raiders. ... Senior Danielle Weaver was the lone event winner at last weekend’s Kane Invitational, taking the 100-meter dash in 12.81 seconds. Courtney Newsome broke the 27-year-old team record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.33 seconds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 29, 1993
The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions track and field team routed Karns City, 119-22. Donna Fiscus, Tricia Masters and Mandy McCleary were triple-winners. Fiscus won the 200-meter dash while anchoring the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Masters won the long jump, javelin and ran on the 4x100 relay while McClearly won the 1,600 run and ran legs on the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. … The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team edged Redbank Valley, 70.5-69.5, as senior Karol Hooven won four events. She won the 100 and 200 dashes and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. … Hunters harvested 361,224 deer during the 1992-93 season according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. That number fell within expected ranges set by the PGC prior to the season. Snow depths in mountainous regions of the state limited hunter access and movement, leading to the extension of the antlerless season by one day in nearly one-third of the state.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 25, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, April 29, 1968
The Brookville Raiders baseball team dropped a 6-3 decision to visiting Clearfield at Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon, stranding 13 runners. The Raiders lost despite pitcher Dick Bowley taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning before finishing with a four-hitter. … The Brookville golfers lost to Punxsutawey, 9-6, at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday. Jim Lewis shot a 77 to lead the Raiders. … Quay Rhodes and Reid Henry both rolled identical 705 series last week at Brookville’s Gateway Lanes and now share the highest sanctioned doubles ever bowled in the history of the DuBois Bowling Association. Henry rolled a series of 254, 235 and 216 while Rhodes started with a 213 and finished with a 258 and 234. Both are on the same Gromley Chevrolet team at the Lanes. … In Brookville’s 88-62 win over Ridgway in track and field last Friday, the Raiders’ 880-yard relay of Bill Farley, Dick Morley, Tom Clark and Cliff Willis tied the team record with a time of 1:36.5. The same time was run by Bob Alcorn, Cliff Reinard, Jim Arthurs and Rick Barkley in 1966.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 29, 1943
Brooklyn defeated Pittsburgh in the second softball game of the YMCA League season at the school grounds. The score was 5-4. Mooney was on the mound for Brooklyn and Wonderling for Pittsburgh. Both pitchers did fine work. J. Mumford, Chittester and McManigle led in hitting for Brooklyn with two hits each. Miller had two hits for Pittsburgh.
