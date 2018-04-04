TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 3, 2008
Both Brookville Area High School track and field teams opened their home schedule with a sweep of visiting Clearfield. The Raiders won, 87-63, while the Lady Raiders triumphed, 81-68. Andrew Frank and Courtney Newsome led their teams to wins. Frank won the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay. Newsome won the 100 hurdles, triple jump and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team. ... The Brookville junior wrestling program came back from the JW State Championships in Erie with six state medals Brock Zacherl reached the 80-pound finals in the 11-and-12-year-old division and finished second. Zach Vroman finished fifth at 105 pounds, also in the 11-12 division. In the 9-and-10 division, Dontae Constable and Cole Aaron each finished fourth, Kai Sorbin was fifth and Taylor Ortz was eighth.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 8, 1993
The Brookville Raiders baseball team opened the season with an 8-4 win over Titusville Tuesday afternoon. Aaron Martz was the winning pitcher with Mike Hannold notching the save. The Raiders led 5-3 going into the top of the seventh before breaking things open with three runs. … The Brookville track and field teams split their dual opener at A-C Valley last Tuesday with the girls winning 89.5-51.5 and the boys losing 96-54. Karol Hooven was a quadruple winner for the Lady Raiders, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Chuck Painter was a triple-winner for the Raiders with firsts in the 110 and 300 hurdles, along with a leg on the winning 4x400 relay. … Remarking at the postseason banquet for his Brookville Raiders basketball team, retiring head coach Larry McManigle had some words of wisdom for next year’s returning players: “I won’t wish you good luck because by now you realize luck has nothing to do with winning. And I won’t wish for anything because wishes and hopes seldom come true. Don’t get too high when you win and not too low when you lose. Build on success, learn from failures, and don’t dwell on the past because it’s too late after the fact. Worry about it before the contest starts. In short, I desire for you a will to prepare to win. … So if you desire a will to prepare to win, if you come often, come early and stay late, I think you’ll be successful. And I thank you for making my labor of love very enjoyable.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, April 4, 1968
Brookville American, Monday, April 8, 1968
The Brookville Raiders baseball team open the season Friday at Marion Center. Lon Sebring is the new head coach, replacing departed James Siar. Sebring is no stranger to the baseball scene and feels he has a fine nucleus of boys to work with. He had 40 players report for the first practice and doesn’t plan on cutting anyone. The complete schedule hasn’t been finalized after the first game. … Track and field season gets started Tuesday as Brookville, coached by Gary Ripple, travel to Redbank Valley. Thursday, the Raiders host Clarion. Ripple has Gordon Becker, Mike Wolfe and John Zimmerman back from last year’s strong two-mile relay with Wolfe, Cliff Willis and Tom Clarke returning from the quarter-mile foursome. … The Brookville golf team opens the season Tuesday at home against Clearfield at Pinecrest Country Club. Seniors Bill Crawford and Jim Lewis are the top returning players. Both played at districts held at Bostonia Golf Course in New Bethlehem last spring with Crawford qualifying for the state meet in State College. The remainder of the team includes Bill Potts, Herb Fry, Rich Arthurs and Art McKinley.
