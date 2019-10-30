TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2009
The Brookville Raiders football team dropped to 3-5 with another loss, 7-6, on a muddy field at Keystone last Friday night. The Panthers led 7-0 before Ethan Harmon’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the game, but the Raiders came up short on a two-point conversion run. The Raiders outgained Keystone, 182-88, with all of their yardage coming on the ground. In miserable, rainy conditions, they attempted just five passes with two getting intercepted. ... Clarion-Limestone was blanked by Clarion, 48-0 as Bobcats running back Bubba Rue ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Brookville Raiders soccer team was knocked out of the District 9 Class A playoffs with a 2-1 double-overtime loss at Elk County Catholic. Ben Wortman’s 35-yard floater won it for the Crusaders under the lights at Angela Huey Memorial Field. The Raiders’ season ended at 7-11.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1994
Doug Miller ran for 174 yards on 23 carries, scoring three touchdowns on two runs of 13 yards and one on a 43-yard pass from quarterback Jed Fiscus in the Brookville Raiders’ 35-6 win at Cambridge Springs last Friday. Fiscus ran for a 1-yard TD and Brad Heeter closed the scoring in the third quarter with a 2-yard run as the Raiders improved to 5-3. … Redbank Valley dealt Clarion-Limestone its second loss of the year with a 10-7 win last Saturday at C-L. Jason Huffman kicked a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Nathan Rearick to take the lead for good with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions (6-2) were limited to 180 yards of offense. Mike Caldwell ran for 111 yards on 23 carries, scoring the team’s only TD on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. … The Brookville trio of Nathan Smith, Chris Taylor and Julie Benton will head to the PIAA Golf Championships at Penn State University starting this weekend.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Nov. 3, 1969
A cold, wet and windy afternoon turned out to be one the brightest days in local football history last Saturday at Keystone as the Brookville Raiders beat the Panthers, 24-12, to concluded their season with a 7-2 record. That’s the best season for the school’s footballers since 1934 when Joe Barnett’s team went 7-1. It’s just the third team in program history to win seven or more games and only the second team to ever win seven games in a row in one season (Note: The Raiders wouldn’t lose a game again until late in the 1971 season, ending a streak of 23 games without a loss, or a 22-0-1 record). The men of coach Al Lefevre had their work cut out for them against the Panthers, but using the familiar formula of a strong defense and ball-control offense, the Raiders finished the year strong. Jerry Brosius ran for touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards while Dave Richards went eight yards for the Raiders’ other score. Richards ran for 128 yards on 30 carries while Brosius had 134 yards on 24 carries as the Raiders did not attempt a pass the whole game. Richards finished 10 yards short of the team’s single-season rushing record with 751 yards. Dave Fetzer ran for a team-record 761 yards in 1965. Despite the seven-game winning straight to end the season, the Raiders finished second in the Southern Conference to Karns City (6-1-1) with a 6-2 record. They were blanked by the Gremlins, 20-0, in the season-opener followed by a 7-6 loss to the Bobcats the following week.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Nov. 2, 1944
From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” column: This past Tuesday at 9 a.m. sharp ushered in the 1944 small game season in the hills and woods of Pennsylvania hunting terrain. The old field and thickets and the vast mountainous ravines echoed with the steady rattle and bang-bang of the popular scatter guns. In quite a few instances, the bang-bang was heard considerably much earlier than the legal 9 a.m. start. … Without question, most of the gunners were interested in bagging the backbone of the state’s hunting — the ordinary bunny. … Last spring, the organized sportsmen of the state reviewed the grouse situation with alarm. They called for further restrictions and even closed seasons but their call fell upon deaf ears and with few sightings this fall so far, the concern appears very valid.