TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 21, 2011
In a softball matchup between Brookville and Clarion-Limestone that was supposed to be a doubleheader at Northside Field, it turned out to be a rain-shortened 15-9 single-game win for Brookville. C-L committed nine errors, leading to 12 unearned runs scored by the Lady Raiders. Abby Beatty led Brookville with three hits and a double. Kacey Osborne and Jaime Coon also had two hits apiece. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team split games with DuBois and Bradford. Brookville lost to DuBois, 6-2, and prior to that notched a 7-4 win over Bradford. The Raiders broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jared Heschke’s two-run double and Zane Hackett’s run-scoring single broke the deadlock. … Brookville’s Jenny Fiscus was the 385th woman to cross the line in Monday’s Boston Marathon. She crossed the line in 3:14.58, finishing in the top 3.3 percent. Fiscus, formerly Standfest, was a member of the Brookville Area High School cross country team that won the PIAA state title in 1995. She’s a mother of five, by the way, with children ranging from 2 to 8.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 25, 1996
It’s late April and the Brookville Raiders baseball team is still unbeaten. The Raiders ran their record to 8-0 with a 5-3 win over Punxsutawney. The Raiders got a strong pitching performance from sophomore Jermie Fitzgerald, who struck out nine and walked two and allowed four hits, including a three-run homer to Jason Marie in the seventh inning that ended his shutout bid. Paul Hetrick and Kevin Thompson each had two hits with Thompson doubling. The Raiders stranded 10 baserunners. … The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team won the Kane Invitational with 102 points, breaking some records along the way. Erica Taylor broke the team record in the 100-meter dash with her fourth-place finish of 12.8 seconds. Mandy Richards on the 1,600 run and broke the team record with a time of 5:25.1. She won the 800 run as well and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay that set a meet record with a time of 4:16.4. Also with Richards were Katrina Fiala, Jen Standfest and Jeannette Cieleski. Jessi Conner won the 300 hurdles while the 4x800 relay of Fiala, Amy Wolfe, Standfest and Becky Hulse also won. The Raiders were seventh in the team standings, led by Jason Plyler’s first in the 100 dash which set a school record with a time of 11.1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 19, 1971
The Brookville Area High School track and field team participated in the Indiana Invitational last Saturday at IUP. The Raiders thinclads open regular competition tonight as they host DuBois Central Catholic. The men of head coach John Anderson will enjoy eight meets this spring along with the District 9 Championships held on May 15 at Clarion State College. … The Brookville Area Softball League will play a two-week exhibition schedule starting May 3 at Comet Field. … Joe Barnett, Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, Raymond “Rube” Bressler and Emmett Morrison are the 1971 Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees. These gentlemen will join the ranks of distinguished sports personalities who have brought lasting fame and recognition to this community. The awards banquet is May 10 at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria. The Class of 1971 was elected by 230 members of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame. Of the four inductees, only Bressler is deceased.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 25, 1946
Tuesday afternoon’s rain stopped the proposed game between Timblin and Brookville High School with both teams at the school diamond ready to play. Brookville, with new white uniforms on 12 players, plays Emerickville Friday up here after school. Next Monday, Brookville High is to go play at Timblin and plays Cranberry here next Tuesday. A return game at Heathville on May 7 was announced. The Raiders seemed to have good material as shown by the romping victory over Heathville last Thursday. … Opening day at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh showed a crowd of close to 28,000 as the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1. It was a pitchers’ battle between Rip Sewell of Pittsburgh and Bucky Walters of the Reds. Among those from Brookville who attended were some members of the chemistry classes from Brookville High. They went in a school bus driven by Chris Brosius and in charge of Dr. Howard E. Gayley and Principal Hasson S. Rockey. The evening was passed in Kittanning.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 21, 1921
Brookville baseball boosters, gathered in the courthouse Monday night and talked over the coming season. Several things were made clear, among them being that there would be no Sunday baseball played, but on the days when it would be played, the fans would certain to see good exhibitions of the national pastime. Preceding the meeting, which was in charge of the Steve League, the Pittsburg and Shawmut Band and the Brookville Band gave concerts on Main Street and in the court room. Karl R. Bierly and Dan T. Balmer spoke about the season schedule making and team personnel. Between May 19 when the season opens and Sept. 10 are 99 playing days which takes the team up to fair week. It’s hoped that the Fair Association and the team will be able to make arrangements so that some live games may be played on the fairgrounds during the Fair. On May 19, Brookville hosts Reynoldsville, then travels to Reynoldsville on May 20. Between May 19 and June 6, only the Sundays do not have games scheduled. … Brookville as put on the map by a baseball club, the Lightfoots, back in 1871-72. This club was composed of a number of the best young athletes in the county at that time and there wmong its number one who has been acknowledged as the best all-around athlete that was every produced in this county, Curtis Showalter, who is still living in Brookville. There was a number of young engineers, all college graduates, and one was Spencer Mead, the son of General George Mead. This club was never defeated and played every club of any renown in this entire section. The lineup had William Brown at catcher, William Scott at pitcher, Leroy Henderson at shortstop, Fred Steck at first base, Spencer Mead at second base, Brady Craig at third base, Curtis Showalter in left field, Barclay Bishop center field, Page Palmer in right field and Hackstaff at utility.