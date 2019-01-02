TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2008
The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its first DuBois Holiday Tournament in five years with a 52-43 win over Brockway last Saturday night. Gabe Wonderling scored 12 points with five assists and three steals. Tournament MVP Joe Galbraith scored 13 points and Chad Brocious finished with 10 points. The Raiders, who advanced with a 53-42 win over DuBois in the first round, improved to 6-4 going into the new calendar year, also its best start in five years. ... The Brookville Lady Raiders won their third straight Christmas Tournament title with a 48-40 win over DuBois Central Catholic. Brynna Hetrick scored 14 points while Janelle Mescall finished with 12 points. ... Joe Shields and Steve Zimmerman reached the finals and finished second as the Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished seventh at the Big Dog Invitational in Brockway. Justin Moore was third and Bill Reitz finished seventh.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 6, 1994
The Brookville Raiders basketball team fell to Brockway, 69-51, in the final of the DuBois Holiday Tournament. That was a big improvement over the Raiders’ first meeting with the powerful Rovers led by Chris Hughes and Brock Bovaird. They were blasted at home by the Rovers earlier, 73-35. Jon Guth and Brad McAninch were named to the all-tournament team. The Raiders beat DuBois Central Christian, 66-44, in the opening round. McAninch scored 17 points for the Raiders. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team won the Shannock Valley Christmas Tournament , topping A-C Valley 57-33 in the final. Lisa Aaron and Tricia Masters were all-tournament picks. Masters scored 17 points while Aaron earned MVP honors with 17 points in the final. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished third at the eight-team Line Mountain Holiday Tournament last weekend. The Raiders had eight of its 13 wrestlers finish third or better with one champion in Matt Kramer at 140 pounds. Kramer pinned Upper Dauphin’s Tony Hubler in the final. Four other Raiders reached the finals and finished second — Jason Salvo at 103, Chad Constable at 112, Jory Hubler at 119 and Jason Booser at 160. Finishing third were Brock Powell at 171, Bucky McKillop at 189 and Brad Heeter at heavyweight. … Former Brookville standout and St. Francis University freshman Janice Kindel was named the Northeast Conference’s Newcomer of the Week after averaging 9.5 points and 11 rebounds in two games for the Red Flash. She scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Flash’s 80-78 loss to Buffalo. She’s averaging a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game for the Red Flash.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Jan. 2, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, Jan. 6, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team captured the St. Marys Holiday Tournament last Saturday night with a 52-37 win over Brockway at Kelly Gymnasium. In addition to emerging with the championship trophy, the Raiders put three players on the all-tournament team led by MVP Dick Fenstermaker. Dick Bowley and Dan McManigle were also named with McManigle earning the Defensive MVP. The Raiders opened with a 77-60 win over the hosts in the first round. In the final, Fenstermaker scored a season-high 20 points to lead the way while Jeff McKinley scored 10 points. In the win over St. Marys, the Raiders put four players in double-figure scoring, led by Bowley’s 19 points. McManigle (18), Fenstermaker (17) and McKinley (12) rounded out the balanced effort. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished second at its own Tri-County Tournament over the weekend. The four-team event was won by Ridgway, which scored 81 points led by five individual champions. The Raiders also won four weight classes — Gene Craven at 112 pounds, Lenny Ferraro at 133, Jere Gilligan at 138 and Doug Davis at heavyweight.
