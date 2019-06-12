TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 11, 2009
The Brookville Grays’ perfect season came to an end with a 7-4 loss to NAPA Auto Parts Monday night at DuBois Central Catholic High School. The Grays still lead the Federation League with a 7-1 record, 2 1/2 games ahead of 4-3 NAPA. ... Laurel Eye Clinic dropped its American Legion baseball game at Curwensville despite leading 8-2 going into the sixth inning. Curwensville scored seven runs to win 9-8. For LEC, Dakota Singleton and Michael Lindermuth each had two hits with Lindermuth doubling. ... Brookville’s C.G. Mercatoris, a rising junior at Robert Morris University, shot an even-par 71 to finish third at the Western Pa. Golf Association’s Amateur Championship qualifier. He’ll now join the field for the WPGA’s 109th Amateur at the Allegheny Country Club June 29-30. Another Brookville native, Nathan Smith, is the two-time defending champion of the event. ... Brookville sophomore Brianne Dietrich was named to the District 9 Northern Allegheny League’s Large-School Division All-Star softball team. Dietrich hit .383, leading the team in innings pitched but also saw time in the outfield.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 9, 1994
The Brookville Grays took two of three games in Federation League play recently, beating Sabula 8-2 and Rossiter 14-2 while losing to DuBois 5-3. Against Sabula, Mark Powell, Dave Osborne and Donny Rhoades hit home runs. Joe McPherson was the winning pitcher. In the rout of the Miners, Bruce Gunning picked up the win on the mound in his first start of the year while McPherson homered with two hits. Osborne and Dave Klepfer each had two hits as well. … Six Brookville American Legion baseball players advanced to the second round of the Legion all-star program after the workout at Punxsutawney last Saturday — Jed Fiscus, Ryan Hoffman, Bub McQuown, Aaron Martz, Brian Conklin and Andy McKinney. This Saturday, they will play in a game against Westmoreland County in Punxsutawney.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 12, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, June 16, 1969
The Brookville Dodgers routed Sigel 10-0 Monday night in Sigel and became the Brookville Area Teener League’s only unbeaten team. Wayne Mumford pitched his second straight one-hitter for his second win of the year as the Dodgers improved to 3-0. In Monday’s other game, the White Sox beat the Yankees, 10-4. Bill Reitz picked up the win for the White Sox, going four innings. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team edged visiting DuBois, 1-0, at Memorial Park Tuesday night. Larry Reitz’s two-out single to center scored Denny Hulse in the sixth inning for the game’s only run. Dick Bowley was the winning pitcher, tossing a four-hitter. … The Brookville Area Softball League plans to open its official schedule next week. The lights are expected to arrive early in July, so in the meantime the schedule at Comet Field will be played during daylight hours. … There will be plenty of baseball during Laurel Festival week in the Brookville. All four local baseball programs will be active. The Brookville Grays host DuBois at Memorial Field on Wednesday. The Legion baseball team hosts Reynoldsville Tuesday and DuBois next Saturday. In Teener League action, the White Sox host Sigel tonight and Corsica on Thursday while the Yankees visit Corsica tonight and face the Dodgers on Friday. In Little League, Brookville Glove, the first-place team, faces DeMans in Monday’s first game.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 15, 1944
Game seasons for this year, tentatively scheduled two months ago to enable busy war workers to plan early for their vacation during the coming hunting season, were announced this week by Game Commission President Ross Leffler in Harrisburg. Among the game animals — Small game, Nov. 1-30; bear, Nov. 27-30; deer, Dec. 1-16. No changes were made in the daily or seasonal bag limit over last year except in the case of raccoons for which the daily bag was increased from three to four and seasonal bag from 15 to 20 because of the widespread abundance of those animals. The raccoon trapping season is Nov. 1 through next Feb. 1.