TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 25, 2009
DuBois’ Barry Andrulonis won this year’s Laurel Festival YMCA of Brookville 5K last Saturday on the Maplevale Road course in 18:49.3, almost a minute ahead of buddy Michael Gralla. .... FOE Post 983 won the Brookville Area Little League baseball title, taking both halves of the season and finishing with a 17-3 record. In a 11-7 win over the Pirates, Noah Connor homered and combined with Tate Canavan and Jordan Tosh to strike out 11 batters.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 23, 1994
The Brookville Grays notched wins over Sykesville and G&C Coal in recent Federation League games. The Grays routed G&C, 17-3, with a 14-hit attack led by Bob Maschmeyer and Joe McPherson, who had two hits apiece. McPherson was the winning pitcher in the five-inning game. The Grays also beat Sykesville, 10-4, as Dave Osborne homered and had two hits along with Mark Powell. Mark Carrier singled three times. G&C split a doubleheader with Big Run, winning the first game 2-0 and dropping the second 11-4. Rick Ross tossed a four-hitter in his first start on the mound in over a year while Jeff Stephens and Rob Weaver singled in runs in the Crushers’ win. Ron Dolby and Tom Weaver doubled in the 11-4 loss. … Jed Fiscus, a catcher for the Brookville American Legion baseball team, advanced to the Legion’s Western Region All-Star game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh after the latest round of tryouts. Teammates Brian Conklin and Ryan Hoffman reached the final round before the cut to the 19 players from a group of 58. … Chris Taylor, 16, of Brookville won his age division at the King’s Junior Golf Tournament at Uniontown Country Club on Monday. He shot a 74. … In Brookville Little League play, Matt Lewis and Josh Crosmun combined for a no-hitter in Owens-Illinois’ 10-0 win over Glen Gery.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, June 19, 1969
Brookville American, Monday, June 23, 1969
Steve Brewer, 9, of Brookville won this year’s Soap Box Derby during the Laurel Festival celebration here in Brookville. He was first in the coast down Pickering Street with Dick Ray, 11, finishing second. Defending champion Steve Morrison was third with Rick Young placing fourth. … The Brookville Area Softball League will begin play Monday night with the Pinecreek Firemen playing Park’s Coin and Gun Shop and the Brookville Fireman facing Hanley. Games are scheduled for 6 and 7:15 p.m. … The Brookville Grays split their Laurel Festival Week games, beating the DuBois Rockets 8-6 and losing to Bennetts Valley 10-8 in J-C League play. In the win over DuBois, Rick Barkley, J.C. Simpson, Gary Gilhousen, Jeff McKinley and Myron Carrodus each had two hits. The J-C League announced its all-star team and the Grays had four representatives to play in a June 27 game against the Indiana County League at Showers Field in DuBois — Simpson, Bob McClelland, Barkley and Bob Racchini.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, June 29, 1944
From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” column: This coming Saturday, the warm weather fishing season makes its debut again. Perhaps not with the usual bang, bang of the early 1930s, but certainly with considerable “foofarah” from the dyes-in-the-wood bass enthusiast of which there are literally thousands scattered from the cool shores of Lake Erie to the teeming and sweltering sidewalks of South Philadelphia. … The Allegheny River, considered by by most as the outstanding fishing stream in the state, can be reached at various good fishing spots by either rail or bus transportation. Fair angling can be found as far south as Freeport to as far north as Warren with numerous spots in between.