TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2009
Chad Brocious scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping lead the Brookville Raiders basketball team to a 51-40 win over Punxsutawney. The Raiders not only improved to 5-0 with the win, but also ended an 18-game District 9 League losing streak. They’re 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 1996-97. ... Brookville’s Nathan Smith will make up part of the United States amateur golf team that will compete in the Copa de las Americas event in Argentina at Buenos Aires Golf Club and Olivos Golf Club. Smith’s Walker Cup teammate Peter Uihlein will also be on the team. This will be the first international event for Smith. ... The Brookville Raiders wrestlers were 23rd out of 25 teams at the Penn Manor Tournament last weekend as sophomore Brett Smith finished sixth at 119 points with a 2-3 record.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Thursday, Dec. 22, 1994
Jeff Shaffer and Brad Heeter won titles at last weekend’s McDowell Tournament in Erie. Shaffer, a freshman 103-pounder, went 3-0 with three pins to get the title while Heeter, at heavyweight, was 3-0 as well as he needed to rally for an 11-10 win over McDowell’s Sean Kady in the finals to keep his season record perfect at 8-0. The Raiders were fifth in the team standings behind McDowell, Clearfield, Meadville and Titusville. Jory Hubler (125), Warren Stout (140) and Mike Mason (140) turned in third-place finishes. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team notched a pair of wins, 47-35 over A-C Valley and 59-54 over Union. Against A-C Valley, Brad McAninch scored 25 points while Curt Kindel and Brad Geer each scored 14 points in the win over Union. … The C-L Lady Lions basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 30-16 win over Keystone Tuesday. Deena Goheen and Jill Fetzer each scored eight points while Malissa Alderton grabbed 14 rebounds.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Monday, Dec. 22, 1969
The Brookville Raiders basketball team dropped a 78-58 decision in a non-league game at Franklin lst Friday night. Bill Work and Dick Fenstermaker each scored 17 points while Randy Bartlett finished with 16 points for the Raiders, who dropped to 2-3 overall. They’ll host Brockway Tuesday night. … The Brookville Courtmen, in a benefit game for the Clarion-Limestone football program fund, beat a C-L squad 100-79 at the C-L Gymnasium Saturday night. Don Seanor, a Dayton native and former Kent State player, finished with 23 points to lead the Courtmen. Dan Williams led C-L with 16 points while Walt Neal and Gary Clark each scored 15 points. Current C-L head coach Rich Stanzak, playing for the Courtmen, finished with 12 points while Don Rhoades, another former C-L standout, scored 12 points as well for the Brookville independent squad.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Thursday, Dec. 28, 1944
A basketball game that promises to be a very interesting affair will be played Friday evening in the Andy Hastings Gymnasium when the Brookville Red Raiders meet a strong team from Meadville High school. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. The inexperienced Brookville squad has a few games under its belt and is shaping up nicely. A treat is in store for those who attend. Admission is 40 cents for adults and 25 cents for students.