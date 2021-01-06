TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 6, 2011
The Brookville Raiders, off to a perfect 8-0 start, their best in 22 years, had it end with a thump Tuesday night when St. Marys stopped them on their own home floor, 55-45. Dylan Reigel scored 24 points to lead the Flying Dutchmen. Zane Hackett had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots for the Raiders, but had most of that by halftime while senior Jared Heschke was mired in foul trouble and fouled out with just three points. ... The Brookville wrestlers went 3-3 in the finals and set a new team scoring record at the Big Dog Invitational in Brockway last week. The Raiders placed 11 of 13 wrestlers, went 3-3 in the finals and scored 408 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Mercer (292) by 116 points. Brock Zacherl (125 pounds), Brett Smith (140) and Jacob Shields (189) won titles. Shields had seven pins in the tournament totaling just 10:28. He’s now 18-1 with 16 pins for the season.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 4, 1996
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team captured the title at its own Brookville Christmas Tournament with a 35-31 overtime win over DuBois Central Christian. Katrina Fiala led the Lady Raiders with 20 points. Promising DCC freshman Sheana Mosh scored 19 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished second at the Line Mountain Tournament as three Raiders won titles — Jeff Shaffer at 119 pounds Jory Hubler at 125 and Jason Booser at 189. Scott Wells was second at heavyweight while Keith Ferraro, Jeremy Reitz and David Jackson were third. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions won their fourth straight Shannock Valley Tournament title, beating Harmony, 52-39, in the final. Deena Goheen scored 15 points and Ricci Haines added 12 points for the Lady Lions. Goheen and Jill Fetzer were named to the all-tournament squad. … The C-L Lions were 0-2 at the Shannock Valley Tournament, losing 63-45 to Elderton and 64-37 to Shannock Valley.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 4, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 7, 1971
The Brookville Raiders won their own 6th Annual Tri-County Holiday Wrestling Tournament last Wednesday in their home gymnasium. Five Raiders won individual titles to lead the way with Bill Crain, Don Milligan, Don Gilbert, Tom Ferraro and Larry Yeager. The Raiders scored 79 points, ahead of Huntingdon (73), Brockway (58) and Cameron County (27). … The Brookville Raiders basketball team starts the District 9 League schedule Tuesday night at home against DuBois. The Raiders, with five new starters this year, are off to a 2-7 start. DuBois is 3-6. … The Raiders went on to lose to DuBois, 39-20. … The Brookville wrestlers won their first match of the new calendar year, 31-17 over Brockway. Winning for the Raiders were Crain (decision), Gene Craven (decision), Milligan (decision), Gilbert (decision), Ed Scott (decision), Ferraro (pin) and Yeager (pin). … The Clarion-Limestone Lions chalked up another lopsided win in the Clarion County League with an 88-63 rout of East Brady. Bob Larson put up another big-number game with 41 points. Rick Simpson finished with 18 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 3, 1946
The YMCA men’s basketball league ended the first half of the season last week with a deadlock for first place with Matson Market and the YMCA tied. Each team has won eight games and lost five. The playoff for the first half title will be held at the YMCA tonight at 8 p.m. The roster for Matson will include Hooker McManigle, Dick McManigle, Ivan Mumford, Doug Kroh, Jim Siar and Jim Long. The lineup for the YMCA, all of which are returned servicemen will carry Charles Battaglia, Art Battaglia, Craig Webser, Charles Warner, Henry Brehm, Johnny Chilcott and Bill Kelso. The High Schoolers and Sibley round out the four-team standings with a 7-6 and 4-9 record respectively.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 6, 1921
Big league or at least Class AA baseball cost Franklin and Oil City approximately $155,000 in 1920 says the St. Marys Gazette. These startling figures were revealed last week when the financial report of the Oil City team was made public. The exact Oil City figures were $89,228.54 and Franklin’s, which will be made public officiall soon, will run about $65,000. Pitler’s team had an edge of five games on the Franklin outfit at the end of the season. The two teams met 46 times. Oil City not only spent more money than Franklin, but its finances are in better shape. There was a balance of $10.10 in the Oil City treasury at the end of the season and Franklin had a deficit of several thousand dollars.