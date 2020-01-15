10 YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 14, 2010
Visiting Clearfield outmuscled its way to a 43-27 win over the Brookville Raiders basketball team Tuesday night. The Raiders turned the ball over 27 times as well. Chad Brocious and Zane Hackett each scored eight points to lead the Raiders, who dropped to 3-3. ... It’s another tournament and another title for Brookville’s Nathan Smith, who golfed on the winning U.S. squad that won the team title at the Copa de las Americas golf Championship at Olivos Club last weekend in Buenos Ares, Argentina.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 12, 1995
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team routed Cameron County, 56-12. Jeff Shaffer (pin), Tom Spitz (technical fall), Jory Hubler (decision), Chad Constable (pin), Randy Stout (forfeit), Mike Betts (forfeit), Mike Mason (pin), David Jackson (forfeit), Abby Burkett (forfeit) and Brad Heeter (pin) won for the Raiders. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed Moniteau, 75-51, improving to 9-6 overall and 7-2 in the KSAC. Brad McAninch led the Raiders with 21 points. Brad Geer and Bub McQuown scored 16 and 14 points respectively. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions needed overtime for a 51-47 win over A-C Valley to improve to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the KSAC. Deena Goheen led the Lady Lions with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Jill Fetzer finished with 13 points. Malissa Alderton and Robin Mika each scored 10 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 12, 1970
The Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament Committee, in a move to keep the tournament rated as one of the finest amateur events in the state, has increased the prize money for easy player on the championship team. The 34th Annual NWPIBT will be held at Brookville Area High School March 9-14 this year. Winners on the title team will receive a $50 U.S. Savings Bond. Players on the runner-up team will get an electric shaver while third-place players get a wrist watch. Fourth-place players get tie tacks and cuff links. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team registered a 25-17 win over Moshannon Valley last Friday night to improve its dual meet record to 2-3. It was head coach Les Turner’s first win over his alma mater. Rick Mauk (pin), Gene Craven (decision), Tom Haines (decision), Randy Raybuck (decision), John Silvis (decision), Dave Ferringer (decision) and Doug Davis (pin) won for the Raiders, who visit Franklin Tuesday. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team evened its D9 League record to 1-1 with a 67-52 win over Clearfield last Friday night. Four Raiders reached double figures with Dick Fenstermaker (19), Bill Sebring (15), Randy Bartlett (13) and Bill Work (12). Dick Troxell scored 28 points for the Bisons.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 18, 1945
The Brookville Red Raiders high school basketball team chalked up an easy 36-29 won last Friday at home before a 28-25 loss to Franklin Tuesday, outscoring the visitors 20-11 in the second half. Shields led the Raiders with 12 points in the win over Brockway and also scored 12 points in the loss to Franklin. … From Marc DeBerti’s “Your Outdoors” Column: For over a month now, I have been purposefully delaying this contribution with the everlasting hope that all lovers of the great outdoors have that Old Dame Nature would change her winter outfit and put on something more cheerful than the white costume she has been wearing of late. But with each passing day, the snows get deeper, the sun is conspicuous by it absence, the expected thaw has not come about until the point arrives whereby we must all get down to earth, and face the facts of the deplorable state which confronts our many furred and feathered friends. So as we take off our coats for the new year’s work which lies ahead of all of us, we find that Old Man Winter still holds reign over the past northern countryside with the hardest winter experienced in over 50 years.